Cyber Monday Best Buy deals: Get a 50-inch TCL TV for just $229!

The Cyber Monday Best Buy sale goes live on Monday, November 29, but the retailer is rolling out early deals on TVs, laptops, phones, and much more in the lead up to its largest online event of the year.

There are some solid buys in the mix, including a $60 Amazon Fire tablet and a 50-inch TV for under $250. However, we anticipate better deals closer to Cyber Monday, especially for Apple products.

Best Buy is easing consumers into another busy holiday season with Black Friday-tier discounts weeks in advance. We recommend jumping on outstanding deals as soon as possible, but we're expecting the Cyber Monday Best Buy sale to feature discounts that will one-up even its Black Friday deals.

Cyber Monday Best Buy Deals live now

Cyber Monday Best Buy TV deals

There are solid deals on a range of premium and budget TVs. Save on name-brands like Sony and Samsung as well as Best Buy's Insignia house brand. While better prices may crop up on Cyber Monday, a lack of patience here won't translate into a lack of saving. If you see a TV you want, jump on it as soon as you can.

LG 65-inch TV: $2,499 $1,899 at Best Buy

Save $600: Control the bevy of apps loaded on this premium LG 65-inch TV with the sound of your voice via built-in Amazon Alexa support. This TV also boasts a crystal-clear 4K display, excellent audio, and ultra-thin form factor.



Samsung 65-inch TV: $1,799 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $300: Highlights of this stunning Samsung 65-inch Smart TV include low latency, vibrant colors, and Ambient Optimization that automatically adjusts to provide the best picture and sound experience for your viewing environment.

Sony 43-inch TV: $599.99 $449 at Best Buy

Save $120: This mid-range Sony 43-inch Android Smart TV features a crisp picture, 4 HDMI ports, voice control, and a Game Mode that’ll enhance your PlayStation 5 experience. Add it to your living room or gaming den at a $120 discount.



TCL 50-inch TV: $349.99 $229 at Best Buy

Save $120: 4K-quality can be yours at an affordable price with this TCL 50-inch TV at $120 off. It’s outfitted with Roku TV streaming, 3 HDMI ports, and a speedy response time that makes it suitable for gaming.

Insignia 24-inch TV: $149.99 $99 at Best Buy

Save $50: Need a TV for the kid’s room or home office? This 24-inch Smart TV from Best Buy’s house brand features built-in Amazon Fire streaming and Amazon Alexa voice control. Best of all, it's available for under $100.

Cyber Monday Best Buy laptop deals

Early Cyber Monday laptop deals at Best Buy are in effect for a number of Dell, Lenovo, and HP models. You'll find everything from budget-friendly Chromebooks to loaded Windows laptops. Currently absent from this sale are Apple MacBooks, which will likely see discounts closer to Cyber Monday.

Dell XPS 13 9300 Laptop: $1,499.99 $1,349 at Best Buy

Save $150: This Dell XPS laptop may only have a 13.4-inch display, but a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio will give you a lot more screen real estate to work with. Other specs include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB PCI-e SSD, and 8GB RAM.

Dell XPS 17 9700 Laptop: $2,799.99 $2,499 at Best Buy

Save $300: This Dell XPS 17 is a super-slim laptop that's absolutely stacked specs-wise: Intel Core i7 8-core CPU, 1TB PCIe SSD, 16GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. A 4-sided InfinityEdge display means you'll get a whole lot of screen, too.

Lenovo Yoga C940 laptop: $1,599.99 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $400: The Lenovo Yoga C940 is easy on the eyes with a sleek, convertible design and crisp 14-inch 4K UHD touchscreen. Under the hood, it's just as attractive with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.



HP Pavilion x360 laptop: $749.99 $599 at Best Buy

Save $150: No need to break the bank with this 14-inch HP Pavilion x360 touchscreen laptop for less than $600. It includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, and built-in Amazon Alexa support with voice control.



HP Chromebook: $219 $169 at Best Buy

Save $50: Chromebooks are reliable and affordable, which makes them perfect for students. This budget model from HP has an 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM, 32GB flash storage, and Google Chrome OS. It's also super lightweight at just under 3 pounds.





Cyber Monday Best Buy Tablet Deals

Best Buy is cutting prices on entry-level, mid-range, and premium tablets. Notably, you can avail of Amazon and Samsung tables for under $100. Apple iPads are currently fixed at their retail prices but expect those to drop come Cyber Monday week.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB: $89.99 $54 at Best Buy

Save $35: Sure, this is an older-gen Amazon Fire HD tablet but if you don't need anything flashy, this is the perfect value buy. Features include 12-hour battery life, an 8-inch 1280x800 screen, and voice control via Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: $149.99 $79 at Best Buy

Save $70: Binge-watch your shows in crisp 1080p with this current-gen Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, now at nearly 50% off. It features an octa-core processor, hands-free operation courtesy of Amazon Alexa, and up to 12 hours of runtime.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A 128GB: $329.99 $199 at Best Buy

Save $130: Load all of your favourite movies, games, and books onto the 10-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A. Better yet, the built-in microSD card slot can expand the total storage capacity up to an impressive 512GB. Not too shabby for a sub-$200 tablet.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB: $149.99 $99 at Best Buy

Save $50: Grab the reliable and affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A for under $100. This 8-inch Android tablet has a quad-core CPU and dual cameras. If the 32GB internal storage isn't sufficient, you can put your savings toward a microSD card.





Cyber Monday Best Buy headphone deals

If you have your eye on a new set of wireless headphones — particularly Apple AirPods — Best Buy's early Cyber Monday deals are flush with discounts. Prices will continue to fall in the leadup to the big day, but you can score some solid savings on Apple, Samsung, and Bose headphones right now.

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Gen): $159.99 $129 at Best Buy

Save $30: Still fussing with tangled headphone cables in the year 2020? Ditch the wires and pick up a brand-new pair of Apple AirPods at a $30 discount. They feature a lightweight design, solid audio quality, and hands-free Siri integration.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (2nd Gen): $199.99 $159 at Best Buy

Save $40: These AirPods can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat — eliminating yet another cable from your life. These AirPods also provide up to 18 hours of talk time, a 24-hour max listening time, one-tap activation, and built-in Siri.



Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $229 at Best Buy

Save $20: The Apple AirPods Pro are an excellent choice for your workouts. They have a customizable fit, water- and sweat-resistance, and active noise cancelation. Other features include wireless charging and Siri hands-free activation.



Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $99 at Best Buy

Save $30: Whether you have a Samsung device or aren't keen on entering the Apple ecosystem, the Galaxy Buds are a solid deal at under $100. Highlights include a rich bass, comfortable fit, and IPX2 water resistance.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: $299 $199 at Best Buy

Save $100: These well-rated Bose wireless over-ear headphones are now on sale at $100 off. With a 20-hour battery life, superior noise cancelation, and excellent audio quality, you'll definitely be getting more than your money's worth here.

Cyber Monday Best Buy camera deals

Best Buy's early Cyber Monday camera deals offer a range of models for novices, pros, and everyone in-between. Whether you're seeking an entry-level DSLR, a vlogging-friendly camcorder, or a reliable GoPro action cam, you'll find what you're looking for at a discount with more to come on Cyber Monday.

Canon EOS RP camera with lens: $1,399.99 $999 at Best Buy

Save $400: This full-frame Canon mirrorless camera comes with a 24-105mm lens plus a load of features including 4K video output, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, an HDMI Type-C port, and multi-format memory slot. Get it now for less than a grand.



Sony ZV-1 camera: $799.99 $699 at Best Buy

Save $100: If your New Year's resolution includes finally opening that YouTube channel, get a head-start and pick up the Sony ZV-1 camera at $100 off. It has a side-flipping screen, superior autofocus, and a small form-factor so it fits right inside your pocket.

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR kit: $599.99 $499 at Best Buy

Save $100: The Canon Rebel T7 is an excellent entry-level camera for beginner photographers because it's easy to use and produces nice quality images. DSLR newbies will want to hop on this discounted 2-lens bundle deal at $100 off.

Canon Ivy Cliq 2 instant camera: $99.99 $79 at Best Buy

Save $20: Canon's Ivy Cliq 2 instant film camera is barely two months old but it's already on sale at $20 off. It's available in 4 colors and prints 2x3-inch photo stickers you can stick (almost) anywhere. A 10-pack of photo paper is included.

GoPro HERO9 action camera: $449.99 $399 at Best Buy

Save $50: There's a lot to like about the small-but-mighty GoPro HERO9. It has rear- and front-facing screens, superb image stabilization, built-in mounting, 20-megapixel still photos, and — oh yeah, stunning 5K video output.

Cyber Monday Best Buy Cell Phone deals

For notable discounts on the just-released iPhone 12, you'll have to wait until Cyber Monday. However, you'll find savings on Samsung's latest Galaxy phones and other Android devices. If you don't mind caveats such as trade-ins and carrier-tied service plans, you can save as much as $300 off your shiny new device.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB: $750 $450 with plan at Best Buy

Save $300: You'll have to include a 24-month Verizon plan to score this deal on Samsung's newest flagship phone. However, the commitment is worth it to get your hands on this feature-loaded device with all-day battery life at a cool $300 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB: $699.99 $549 with activation at Best Buy

Save $150: Now's your chance to get Samsung's latest Galaxy phone with no monthly plan required at $150 off. If that doesn't grab your attention, maybe the S20's 120Hz 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, all-day battery life, and 32-megapixel selfie camera will.



Samsung Galaxy Note20 128GB: $999.99 $699 with plan at Best Buy

Save $300: Get the brand-new Galaxy Note20 for under $1,000. It features an integrated S-Pen stylus, 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, Ultrasonic fingerprint ID screen unlock, and 5G compatibility. Note that this sale price requires a 30-month commitment with AT&T.



Google Pixel 4a 128GB: $349.99 $299 with activation at Best Buy

Save $50: This mid-range, budget-friendly Google Pixel smartphone is now $50 off. It's compatible with all major US carriers and features a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, and 12-megapixel camera.

More Cyber Monday Best Buy Deals to Come

As Cyber Monday nears, expect Best Buy to ramp up its deals. If you see an outstanding deal right now, we highly recommend taking advantage of it ASAP, but bear in mind that the best discounts are still yet to come from Best Buy.



