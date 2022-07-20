This is the best Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop deal so far this year

It's no secret that the Dell XPS 13 Touch is a powerful and versatile laptop, and one of our favourite portable laptops ever. And we've managed to find a fantastic deal offering more than $500 off the original buying price (opens in new tab), as part of Dell's Black Friday in July event.

Originally priced at $1699.99, the new $1149.99 price tag offers you this high-end machine with a decent $550 saving. Not only is Dell offering a discount on the laptop itself, this deal also applies to their extended Premium Support package, meaning you'll have optimal support for up to four years.

So let's take a look at some of the specifications. The Dell XPS 13 Touch has an impressive i7 processor, making it perfect for pros who work in areas such as 3D modelling or coding. The i7 processor also means the laptop will easily display 4K videos on the comfortably sized 13.3-inch display, as well as running 60Hz if you want to stream or game. With a hefty 16GB RAM, you can multitask with ease on the XPS 13 Touch and run multiple programmes in the background without effecting performance elsewhere.

The best Dell XPS 13 Touch deal right now

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1699.99 $1,149.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $550: US-based buyers can get 25% off the original price of this versatile laptop, which is perfect for most creatives. With a sleek design and great specs, you'll want to snap up this deal before it ends on 21 July 2022.

Some other great Black Friday in July Dell deals

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15: $2,299.99 $1,567.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $732: Looking for similar specifications as the above model, but a larger display? The Dell XPS 15 is a beautiful laptop that has a sleek design with an impressive 15.6-inch screen. It also uses Dolby Vision to make the most out of its 4K Ultra HD+ capabilities. Offer ends 21 July 2022.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $599.99 $391.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $208: Not got the budget for the above deals, but still want a quality laptop? This Dell Inspiron deal takes a chunk off the price of the already affordable Inspiron 15, giving you a decent 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, plus a roomy 15-inch display. Offer ends 21 July 2022.



