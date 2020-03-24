Disney Plus: All you need to know including how to get a free trial, movies and more

Disney Plus has become a huge hit since it launched in November 2019. It's currently available in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand and some European countries such as UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Its release has been delayed in India and France due to coronavirus, but if it's not in your area yet then watch this space – the streaming service is projected to be in most territories within the next two years.

Looking at what's on offer, it's not hard to see why Disney Plus subscriptions have become so popular. The platform is certainly giving the likes of Netflix and Amazon a run for their money. The on-demand service hosts over 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes produced by Walt Disney Studios. This includes all the classic Disney films, as well as content from Disney's Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar and Star Wars brands. And there are plans in place for even more hit films and original content to be added in future.

What else do you need to know about Disney Plus? You'll find all the latest information on pricing, getting a free trial, key releases, compatible devices and more in this guide. And if you want to make sure you're getting the best experience watching your favourite movies, make sure you've got one of our best monitors or one of the most powerful laptops.

How to get a Disney Plus free trial

Get a FREE Disney+ trial: Try Disney Plus for 7 days

Want to try before you commit? You can explore the Disney+ catalogue for free for a week. After that, it'll set you back $6.99 / £5.99 per month. Alternatively, you can save on the monthly cost by getting a yearly subscription for $69.99 / £59.99 a year, which basically means you get two months for free.



If you're not sure whether a Disney Plus subscription is the right service for you, a seven-day Disney Plus free trial is available via the website. Available with standard membership, this completely unrestricted Disney Plus free trial is a great way to see if the service and content is what you expected.

Seven days might not seem like long, but it should plenty of time to help you get a feel for how Disney Plus works and whether you like what you see. If you decide Disney Plus isn't right for you, you can avoid a month's bill by simply cancelling your Disney Plus free trial like so:

Log into Disney Plus

Click on your user profile

Select 'Account' and 'Billing details'

Click 'Cancel Subscription'

Click 'Complete Cancellation'

Disney Plus: What's included?

When it comes to content, this streaming service's library is seriously impressive – it feels like it would almost be easier to list what Disney Plus doesn't include. First and foremost, users can access all the classic Disney movies and shows, which in itself offers hundreds of hours of entertainment.

But it doesn't stop there – on Disney Plus you'll also find blockbuster movies and TV shows from brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Pixar. And then there's The Simpsons (every single season, just saying). More hit shows are also set to hit Disney Plus throughout 2020. You can also download all of the content on Disney Plus, making it easier to watch wherever you are (and however dodgy the WiFi).

Disney Plus: Shows and movies available now

Some of the Disney Plus originals available (Image credit: Disney)

There are plenty of movies already available on Disney Plus, and lots coming up throughout the year, some, such as Frozen 2, have been released early. Here are just a few of the Disney Plus shows and films we're most excited about, which are all available to stream now.

Classic Disney films: Cinderella, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King

Cinderella, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King Newer Disney films: Frozen 2, live action remakes of Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast

Frozen 2, live action remakes of Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast Pixar films: Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory Star Wars films: All of them, excluding the most recent The Rise of Skywalker

All of them, excluding the most recent The Rise of Skywalker Marvel films: Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America: The Winter Soldier Disney Plus originals: The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical

The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical Other: 10 Things I Hate About You, Willow

Disney Plus: Upcoming shows and movies

Onward (3 April)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (9 July)

Avengers: Infinity Way (25 June)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (29 July)

The Incredibles 2 (30 July)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Aug)

The Mandalorian season 2 (Oct)

WandaVision (Dec)

Loki (TBA, 2021)

Ms Marvel (TBA, 2021)

Obi-Wan Kenobi series (currently untitled, TBA, 2021)

Monsters Inc sequel series (Monsters at Work, TBA)

Home Alone remake (TBA)

We have to say, the volume and quality of content available here is a pretty mind-boggling. And its frankly unbelievably low cost makes it really excellent value for money. If by some miracle you do manage to find a hit film or TV show that isn't listed on Disney Plus, you can bet it won't be long until it is. Be sure to keep an eye on the official Disney Plus Twitter feed for details of any new releases.

Disney Plus devices

Just download the Disney Plus app to watch it on the following:

Android phones and tablets

Apple phones and iPads

Amazon Fire tablets

Web browsers

Android TVs

LG WebOS Smart TVs

Roku TV

Samsung Tizen Smart TVs

Amazon Fire TV

Apple AirPlay

Apple TV (4th generation and later)

Chromebook

Chromecast

Sony PlayStation 4

XBox One

Roku

Sky Q devices

Is Disney Plus worth it?

We're sure all the information so far has answered this question already. But just to be clear, the answer is, unequivocally, yes. Disney Plus and all its delights will set you back a measly $6.99 / £5.99 per month. That's the same price you pay for the lowest monthly Netflix fee in the UK. And, let's be honest, the non-HD stream to a single device service is nothing to shout about.

A bumper Disney Plus pack also available in the US for $12.99 gives users access to Hulu and ESPN Plus streaming services too.