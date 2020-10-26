Black Friday has arrived early – get a Huion drawing tablet for less than £35!

Black Friday is just around the corner, but you can already get an incredible deal on a Huion tablet over at Amazon as prices have been slashed early. A standout offer is price of this entry-level Huion Inspiroy H640P drawing tablet, now just £34.38. This model was already modestly priced, but add this further 20% discount and it's an absolute steal.

And that's not all, Amazon has shaved 20% off other Huion drawing tablet models, aimed at all user levels, all of which are detailed below.

Consistently taking prime places in our best drawing tablets round up, Huion makes exceptional products, which creatives swear by to create their best work.

Want to know how to get more great deals? Visit our dedicated Black Friday post, which we will be updating regularly with all you need to know.

Huion Inspiroy H640P: £42.98 £34.38 at Amazon

Save 20%: This small-but-mighty, entry-level drawing tablet comes complete with a PW100 stylus and nine-inch screen, and is compatible with Windows 7 or later, and Mac OS X 10.12 or above. DEAL ENDS: 2 Nov 2020 00:45 (GMT)

View Deal

Huion Kamvas Pro 20 Drawing Tablet: £480.99 £384.79 at Amazon

Save £96: This high-spec, battery-free graphics tablet is equipped with a PW507 pen, 19.5-inch screen and fully adjustable stand. DEAL ENDS: 2 Nov 2020 00:45 (GMT)

View Deal

Huion Kamvas Pro 22 Graphic Monitor: £689 £551.20 at Amazon

Save 20%: Get £137 off one of last year's hottest tablets. Its battery-free pen is complete with tilt function, perfect for creating on the 21.5-inch screen. Use it with Windows and MacOS. DEAL ENDS: 2 Nov 2020 00:45 (GMT)



View Deal

Huion Kamvas Pro 12 Drawing Monitor: £212 £170 at Amazon

Save 20%: Keep an extra £42 in your pocket when you purchase this highly-rated, popular drawing monitor. With an 11.6-inch screen, this monitor comes with the battery-free Huion PW507 stylus and is compatible with Windows 7 or later, or iOS 10.12 or later.

View Deal

HUION Kamvas Pro 16 Graphic tablet: £401 £321 at Amazon

Save £80: This is a brilliant 15.6-inch drawing tablet, which comes with a battery-free PW507 stylus. It has a natural feel, is anti-glare and anti-slip. View Deal

HUION Kamvas Pro 13 Graphic Tablet: £262 £210 at Amazon

Save £52: Get a great deal on this popular tablet, which comes with the groundbreaking PW507 with tilt support and enabled-gestures. The 13.3-inch screen is anti-glare and engineered for enhanced brightness.View Deal

If you're after an iPad rather than a Huion tablet, then see our Black Friday iPad deals round-up.

If none of those take your fancy, or the offers aren't available in your area, then check out more great tablet deals below:

Read more: