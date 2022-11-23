Apple iPad 2022 (10th gen) gets surprise price cut ahead of Black Friday

With just one more day to go until the official Black Friday event starts, retailers are starting to tease with some big, and somewhat surprising discounts. Today, we were shocked (but very happy) to see Very has knocked £20 off the new Apple iPad (10th gen, 2022) – now £479 (opens in new tab).

Ok, so £20 might not seem like much, but being that these tablets are less than a month old, any kind of saving is not to be sniffed at. It's also the cheapest you'll find this model in the UK right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad (10th gen, 2022): £499 £479 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £20: Available in pink, blue and silver, this 10th gen iPad features Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage. It's got a bigger, brighter display, more power and USB-C support.

We reviewed the new 10th gen iPad 2022 (opens in new tab) earlier this month, and can't overstate how good this little unassumingly-looking tablet really is. Apple's entry-level iPad had a bit of price hike, yes, but trust us when we say it is worth every penny, especially when it's reduced.

Still not sure if it's the right tablet for you? Read our iPad generations guide for information on all iPad models, and check out our best iPads for graphic design and best iPads for video editing to see just how good the iPad 10th gen is.

