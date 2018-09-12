Learn everything you need to know about filmmaking

Want to become the next Steven Spielberg? Looking to create the next top viral video? You'll want The Complete Filmmaker Guide under your belt. This course will teach you how to shoot and edit some truly professional-looking footage. You'll learn the tricks of the trade, from planning the shoot, to executing it properly, to editing a gorgeous video.

With 109 lectures and five hours of content available at your fingertips 24/7, you can learn at your own pace under the tutelage of Julian Melanson, an experienced filmmaker with well-established clients. He'll teach you the principles and techniques that launched him into a successful filmmaking career. Get The Complete Filmmaker Guide today for just $14.99.

Related articles: