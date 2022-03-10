Apparently the MacBook I really want will arrive in 2022

Another Apple event is over, and once again, there were plenty of things we did and didn't see. For every Mac Studio there was an Apple VR headset – in other words, a heavily rumoured product that didn't make the cut. But one of my most anticipated machines could still be en route.

The 2022 MacBook Air was a notable no-show last night, but just a day after Apple's Peek Performance event, new details have dropped courtesy of renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best MacBook Air deals available now.

Predictions for new MacBook Air in 2022:1. Mass production in late 2Q22 or 3Q222. Processor: M1 chip3. No mini-LED display4. All-new form factor design5. More color optionsMarch 9, 2022 See more

According to Kuo, the new Air will indeed feature a thinner design. Previous rumours have suggested that the MacBook Air's famous tapered design could be on the way out, with a more uniform straight, flat-edged design taking over. And yep, rumour has it the notch is coming too – because, as Apple insists, it's a really, very, extremely "smart" design touch.

Kuo also reiterates my favourite rumour of the lot – that we're in for colour. Lots of colour. Much like the beautiful 2021 iMac, the new MacBook Air is said to be coming in more than just grey, silver and gold. (Orange for us, please.)

A fan-made render of the 2022 MacBook Air (Image credit: Parker Ortolani / Future)

But because the 2021 MacBook Pro needs to remain Pro, Kuo claims the MacBook Air won't borrow features like the mini-LED display. He also claims, somewhat surprisingly, that the machine will only feature an M1 chip, as opposed to M1 Pro or M1 Max – or indeed the rumoured M2.

And now for the exciting part – Kuo claims the MacBook Air is still coming this year. Perhaps we'll see it during the September iPhone event, or even earlier in the summer. Either way, it's about time the MacBook Air had some design love, having languished without a fresh coat of paint since 2018 – and even then the changes were minor.

Time will tell whether change is indeed in the Air this year. But if you're feeling impatient, check out the best M1 MacBook deals below, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple deals.

