The secret Premiere Pro shortcut blowing creatives' minds

Creative software is so powerful and feature-rich these days that even a single programme can take years to master. And that's why it's super-exciting to come across secret shortcuts that can make a world of difference to your workflow.

One of the best video editing software packages around, Premiere Pro is an impressive piece of kit – demonstrated recently by Emmy Award–winning documentary director and editor Christine Steele at Adobe Max 2020. As part of her presentation, Steele revealed two keyboard shortcuts – the 'Q' and 'W' keys – for top-tail editing (trimming the heads and tails of video clips).

An incredulous audience watched on as, in the timeline, Steele hit the 'Q' button and everything between the playhead and previous edit was automatically trimmed. And the crowd was equally impressed when Steele pressed the 'W' key and everything between the playhead and next edit was trimmed and the gap closed. Magic!

Premiere Pro is available as a standalone app, or as part of the Creative Cloud suite. Want to see the shortcuts in action? This video below from Premiere Gal shows them off in all their basic but brilliant glory:

