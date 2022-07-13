Honestly, these are the best PS5 deals for Amazon Prime Day

Finding a PlayStation 5 is hard enough let alone discovering a discounted one, that's why the best Prime Day deals for PS5 are actually its controllers. This next-gen pad is a fantastically designed, tech-heavy device and today you can save up to 25% on a range of official DualSense Controllers and PS5 peripherals at Amazon (opens in new tab).
When PS5 launched it also came with a host of extras, such as a new controller, HD camera, and 3D audio headphones – all of these devices are reduced today. If you have a PS5 or are intending on getting one, you can start saving today.
The excellent PS5 DualSense Controller in white is now
£59.99 £46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for US readers take a look at the same PS5 DualSense Controller for $69.99 $59.00 (opens in new tab), saving 16%.
If games are your thing, then take a look at our Nintendo Switch Prime Day Live Bloq for all the latest offers for this handheld console. Now scroll below for the best PS5 offers today.
PS5 Prime Day deals (US)
- PS5 DualSense Controller all colours: Save 21%, get now for $59 (opens in new tab)
- PSVR Iron Man Bundle (PS5 compatible): A massive $100 off, now $249.99 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense Charging Station: Get $10 off – now just $19.99 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 PULSE 3D headset – Midnight Black: now $89.00 – from
$99.99(opens in new tab)
- PS5 Remote: Save $10, now just $19.99 (opens in new tab)
PS5 Prime Day deals (UK)
- PS5 DualSense Controller Starlight Blue: Save £15.32 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense Controller Nova Pink: Was
£63.31now £44.99 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black: Get 22% off, now
£59.9946.99 (opens in new tab)
- PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset: Get £4.43 off – buy it now for £79.99 (opens in new tab)
- The Quarry (PS5): A huge 31% off – now just £44.99 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 HD Camera: Save £12.78 and pick it up for a low £37.99 (opens in new tab)
- PlayStation VR Mega Pack (PS4/PS5 compatible): Save £15 and get this for £284.99 (opens in new tab)