Honestly, these are the best PS5 deals for Amazon Prime Day

Finding a PlayStation 5 is hard enough let alone discovering a discounted one, that's why the best Prime Day deals for PS5 are actually its controllers. This next-gen pad is a fantastically designed, tech-heavy device and today you can save up to 25% on a range of official DualSense Controllers and PS5 peripherals at Amazon (opens in new tab).

When PS5 launched it also came with a host of extras, such as a new controller, HD camera, and 3D audio headphones – all of these devices are reduced today. If you have a PS5 or are intending on getting one, you can start saving today.

The excellent PS5 DualSense Controller in white is now £59.99 £46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for US readers take a look at the same PS5 DualSense Controller for $69.99 $59.00 (opens in new tab), saving 16%.

If games are your thing, then take a look at our Nintendo Switch Prime Day Live Bloq for all the latest offers for this handheld console.

PS5 Prime Day deals (US)

PS5 Prime Day deals (UK)