Score AirPods Pro for record low price in pre-Black Friday deal

We're already seeing AirPods Pro Black Friday deals well before this November's big event, and none more impressive than this massive $59 saving on the newly updated AirPods Pro - down from $250 to just $189 over at Amazon. In the UK? Well, there's also a fantastic £44 off the AirPods Pro over at Amazon as well.

Now, just to give you some context, we covered another great deal a few weeks ago that saw the Price of the AirPods Pro go down to $197, so this Amazon deal really is the best that we've seen in a while.

Just in case you're unsure whether you think the noise-cancelling, waterproof earbuds are worth it, check out our hands-on review of them. We love them, especially at this new low price.

If you want to spend even less, and go for the original AirPods, you can save $40 in the US and £56 in the UK - scroll down for more information, and be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday 2021 deals, and specifically the best Apple Black Friday deals too.

The best AirPods deals: US

Image AirPods Pro: $249 $189 at Amazon

Save $59: Right now, this is the best AirPods Pro saving that you're going to find in the US. These are the top-tier, noise-cancelling, waterproof earbuds that bring a superior sound.

View Deal

Apple AirPods AirPods (2nd Gen): $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40: If you're not fussed about noise-cancelling, but still want a slick design and great sounding set of earbuds, these 2nd Gen AirPods are a great option, especially at this low price.

View Deal

The best AirPods deals: UK

Image AirPods Pro: £219 £174.83 at Amazon

Save £44: This is a great deal, slicing off £44 off the price of the best in class noise-cancelling, waterproof earbuds. The wireless earbuds come with charging case, and Siri support.

View Deal

Still seeking a deal? Have a look at more current prices below. Or if you're not yet sold on the Apple AirPods, take a look at our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Related articles: