iPhone Cyber Monday deals: Surprise iPhone 12 mini price drop!

We've seen some cracking iPhone deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with networks offering some seriously competitive contract deals. But what if you're looking for a sim-free iPhone? There are a few benefits to going SIM-free, including getting an unlocked phone (which you can use on any network) and being able to choose a much cheaper SIM-only monthly contract.

Deals on SIM-only iPhones are rare – especially deals on the latest models. We were shocked to see £20 off the brand new iPhone 12 mini at Currys. And if you don't need the latest and greatest, you can get the iPhone 11 at its lowest EVER price of £579 at Amazon right now.

SIM-free saving on the latest iPhone! iPhone 12 mini (SIM-free): £699 £679 at Currys

Save £20: It's unusual to see deals on a brand new iPhone, and even more unusual to see them on a sim-free version. With the discount code MINI20, you can save £20 on the fantastic iPhone 12 mini! DEAL ENDS: 1 December

iPhone 11 (SIM-free): £729 £579 at Amazon

Save £150: The iPhone 11 had a huge price cut when the iPhone 12 was released last month, and this discount brings it down to its lowest price ever. This is a massive £150 saving on the original RRP, and undoubtably a bargain worth snapping up.

iPhone XR (SIM-free): £629 £479 at Very

Save £150: The iPhone XR might be a couple of years old, but it's still a solid option for those on a budget. This unbeatable deal from Very knocks a whopping £150 off the original RRP, making it one of the cheapest sim-free iPhone Cyber Monday deals around!

iPhone SE (SIM-free): £399 £379 at Very

Save £20: The iPhone SE is already an incredible budget device, but at its lowest price ever on Very, it's an absolute no-brainer. The most powerful 4.7-inch phone around, the SE features the same A13 chip as the iPhone 13 Pro. At £379, you can't go wrong.

If these deals aren't quite right for you, or they aren't available in your area, you can find more of today's best deals below. And if it's an Apple tablet you're after, our iPad Cyber Monday page has you covered.

