Start a career in architecture and interior design today

Finding a home or space that ticks all the boxes can be challenging – unless, of course, you hire someone to design it for you. While we don't all have the luxury or the income to make that happen, breaking into the world of interior design and architecture may just be a few clicks away.

Skip the design agency and use your creative experience to start planning your own Pinterest-worthy spaces with the help of industry-leading Ashampoo® 3D CAD 7. Plus, you can now save up to 83 per cent off the notable software's regular price. And if you need some new kit to design on, check out our pick of top laptops for 3D modelling.

Ashampoo® 3D CAD 7: Architecture Version

Perfect for getting started with learning the ins and outs of 3D modelling, the basic version of Ashampoo 3D CAD brings you endless options to build the home or space of your dreams – whether you're looking to redecorate or start your project from scratch. With hundreds of various architectural features available in 3D format, you'll be able to plan out homes and buildings to precise calculation and with detailed floor and construction plans. With a slew of raster elements and the option to import SketchUp and Collada objects, there are infinite possibilities in planning and designing 3D and 2D models that cater to your vision. From determining which materials work best in your space to placing doors, windows, balconies, or electrical installations in your designs, you can make it come to life with just a few clicks.

WAS: $79.99 / Now: $29.99

Ashampoo® 3D CAD 7: Professional Version

If you're looking for more advanced tools to cater to your designs, the professional version of Ashampoo may be for you. From planning to calculating high-end projects, this software brings you everything you need to plan roof-mounted photovoltaic installations – covering every stage of the designer process. Used by seasoned decorators, designers, drafters, and landscapers, this improved version allows you to quickly move 3D or 2D elements from page to page, easily copy and move dormers, design your own windows and window types, manage buildings with a dedicated hierarchy level in project viewer, and more. With an intuitive interface, you'll be able to design your projects seamlessly with just a few clicks, no matter the scale of the project. Easily export your projects into PDF, RTF, or Excel files and present your final proposals with ease – adequately organising every project and presenting plans seamlessly to every client.

WAS: $299.99 / Now: $49.99

Prices subject to change.

Read more: