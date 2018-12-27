The best Boxing Day laptop deals in 2018

The Boxing Day sales are here – hurrah! So if Santa didn't deliver that shiny new laptop you asked for, never fear, we have you covered with all the best Boxing Day laptop deals right here.

We've seen a few good ones, with many retailers turning the Boxing Day sales into special events to try and finish off the year with a bang. So if you missed all the Black Friday action, there's still a chance to grab yourself a great bargain on a quality laptop.

And the best part is we've done all the hard work for you, posting all the best Boxing Day laptop deals on this page. So hit the bookmark button and check back throughout the day...

Where can you find the best Boxing Day laptop deals?

Well, right here, of course! We're sharing all the best Boxing Day laptops deals as and when they come in. But if you prefer to browse through the sales at your own leisure, here are some of the retailers we expect to get stuck in to the Boxing day deal action:

The best Boxing Day laptop deals - US

Acer Switch SW5-017P-17JJ: $599.99 $229.99

Save $370: This budget laptop is perfect for researching your creative projects on the web, sketching and note-taking. If you want a laptop to use with high-end apps, you'll need to elsewhere. But for general productivity, you won't find better for under $250. View Deal

Dell XPS9365-7742SLV 13.3" Touch Laptop: $1849 $999.99

Save $849.01: This incredible deals sees this powerful Dell laptop at an unbelievable price. With features including an Intel Core i7, Intel HD Graphics 615 Integrated, 13.1-inch InfinityEdge touchscreen and 256 SSD, that's a whole lot of laptop for under a thousand bucks. Hurry though, there's only a few left up for grabs!View Deal

HP OMEN 17-AN188NR 17.3 Laptop: $2,599.99 $1799.99

Save $800: Another amazing after Christmas deal sees this powerful HP laptop with a whopping $800 knocked off the retail price. Powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, this laptop can handle even the most complex of creative tasks. View Deal

The best Boxing Day laptop deals - UK

HP Envy x360 £749 £649 at Currys

Save £100: Right now you can save £100 on HP's Envy x360 convertible 2-in-1 laptop, a model that's become increasingly popular among creatives in recent years. And with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and a gorgeous full HD display, it's not hard to see why.View Deal

Gemini NC14 Ultra Slim Laptop £229.97 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £59.98: Save more than a quarter off the price of this 2-in-1 laptop. This 14-inch laptop might not be ideal for all your creative needs, but with a decent 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (you can add more if you like), this is a great piece of kit for taking on the go. Did we mention the price?

View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce0510sa £699 £499 at Currys

Save £200: This 14-inch HP laptop with an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD can keep up with demanding and heavy software and is light enough to easily carry to client meetings. Also, it's burgundy (gold, purple and silver also available).

View Deal

HP Stream Laptop: £229.99 £189.99

Save £40: Designed for life on the go, this nifty little HP laptop is great for basic tasks. Weighing only 1.45kg, it slips easily into most bags, and with a battery life of over 10 hours, it'll be non-stop productivity. Office 365 Personal and 1 TB of OneDrive storage are also included. Bargain. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11 £170 at Amazon

OK, so this is far from the biggest laptop saving we've seen, however, this is the cheapest you'll currently this HP Chromebook 11. It comes with 4GB of RAM and a pretty pathetic 16GB of storage, but the free access to 100GB of online storage makes up for it. A great laptop for basic tasks, at a very affordable price. View Deal

Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop: £499 £389

Save £110: This Acer laptop is a great everyday PC that can tackle basic tasks with speed and ease. Boasting eight hours battery life and a 15.6-inch full HD display, it's a top choice to help manage your creative projects on the go. View Deal

Surface Pro 6 with Signature Type Cover £1,029 £948.99

Save £80: Get your hands on Microsoft's all-new Surface Pro for less right now with this great deal. This model boasts a Core i5 processor, backed by 8GB of system RAM and 128GB of storage – all the power you need for your creative projects. Plus you get the fancy Signature Type Cover thrown in too! Bargain. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop: £799 £599

Save £200: Microsoft's powerful Surface devices have established themselves as a popular choice among designers in recent years. And right now you can take advantage of a 25% discount on the excellent Surface Laptop. With 11 hours of battery life, 4GB RAM and a 5th Gen Intel core processor, this laptop can handle complex creative tasks. View Deal

Asus C423NA-BV00147 14-inch Chromebook: £249.99 £242.90

Save £7: If you don't need a laptop that does any heavy lifting and simply want one to help with organisation and productivity, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook could just be the solution.View Deal

MSI GV62 gaming laptop: £1,299 £999.99

Save £299: Right now you can save almost £300 on this powerful MSO gaming laptop, taking it down to less than £1,000! An absolute steal considering you get a laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and a GTX 1060 3GB graphics card.View Deal

