Wacom Black Friday 2019: what to expect this year

If you've been on the hunt for a bargain Wacom product then you'll know that it's not always easy to find a decent discount. But that's not to say there aren't great deals to be had, you just need to know where and when to look. The good news is that the bargains are soon to be upon us, as Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are fast approaching. This time of year offers up probably one of the best chances you'll get at making a worthy saving on one of Wacom's popular products.

Here we're going to take a look at what Wacom Black Friday looked like last year, plus what we expect to see in 2019. Considering these deals don't come along often, a Wacom tablet Cyber Monday discount is a valuable opportunity for budget-conscious buyers to click 'add to basket'.

Wacom Black Friday: the best early Black Friday deals

As we await the big day(s), there are already some early Black Friday and Cyber Monday Wacom deals coming in. Here are our best picks.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 13 FHD Interactive Pen Display: Was £729 now £679 at Park Cameras

Save £50: This high-performance creative tablet is currently £50 off at Park Cameras. The Cintiq Pro 13 comes with a Pro Pen 2, which has excellent tilt response and pressure sensitivity.



Wacom Cintiq 16 Interactive touch tablet display: Was £529 now £489 at Park Cameras

Save £40: Pipped as an affordable tablet for students, enthusiasts and jobbing creatives who don't want to splurge, the Cintiq 16 offers a 15.6-inch screen with 1920x1080 resolution.



Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 UHD Interactive Pen Display: Was £1,279 now £1,199 at Park Cameras

Save £80: You can save £80 on this top-end device, which has superior colour quality (84% RGB) and 4K resolution. This Wacom Cintiq has pop-out legs so you can work at an angle.

Wacom Black Friday: the deals we expect in 2019

Unsurprisingly, designers looking for a Wacom Black Friday deal all want to know the same thing: which products will be cut in price? While we can't predict with 100 per cent accuracy, we can make an educated guess based on which products are currently on sale, as well as looking at what sold well last year and which models Wacom could be looking to clear in order to make room for updated devices.

To find out which products are currently on sale, be sure to check out Wacom's special offers page. Currently this page is mainly filled up with accessories and styluses, but over the coming weeks we're sure to see some more exciting products.

Another page worth remembering is Wacom's special offers page for refurbished products. This could be a good place to snap up a device for a rock bottom price, so long as you don't mind that it's been refurbished.

The prospect of a Wacom Cintiq Pro Black Friday discount is another area we've got our eyes on. However, this family of products has already grown and is set to expand soon with larger devices due to roll out. It's not unreasonable to imagine that Wacom could look to shift older stock in this line once these updated versions are ready.

With Wacom's newer high-end models such as the Cintiq 22 now available (see our Cintiq 22 review), perhaps we'll also see discounts on other, older Cintiqs.

Last year, the Wacom Intuos Pro Black Friday discounts proved to be the most popular offer, so it makes sense for Wacom to attempt to repeat this success. Other items that flew off the digital shelves include the Bamboo Slate and the accompanying Bamboo Sketch, so be sure to keep these in mind over the shopping season.

As of now, there still don't seem to be any cast-iron discounts on Wacom products, but we're on the lookout for Wacom deals as these leaks unfold, so make a note of this page if you want to keep on top of the latest price cuts.

Wacom Black Friday: product predictions

Based on last year's trading, we can make a number of predictions around the kind of Wacom Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts we'll see in 2019. We've separated them into products below to make it easier to find the kind of device you're looking for, what savings you could potentially make, as well as any good deals available right now.

If you see a Wacom tablet you like at a price to suit your budget, be sure to buy it quickly. The best Wacom Black Friday deals usually go fast, especially because graphics tablets discounts are some of the most hotly anticipated offers around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Wacom Black Friday: Wacom Cintiq Pro deals

There's no telling whether Wacom's Cintiq Pro anniversary discounts last year will be taken further when it comes to Black Friday this year. 2018 saw the cost of the Wacom Cintiq Pro reduced to a similar amount as Wacom is currently offering, so perhaps that is as low as the cost will go.

Remember, though, that the Cintiq family has expanded in the last 12 months, so fingers crossed shoppers will be able to pick up older models for a reduced price. If you can't wait to find out, check out today's best deals below.

Wacom Black Friday: Wacom Intuos deals

The Wacom Intuos family sits at the lower end of the company's price range, but that doesn't mean we can't expect to see the cost taken down even further. Acting as Wacom's perfect jumping on point for digital artists, a Wacom Intuos Black Friday discount would be a smart way for more creatives to get to grips with its products. Below are its current prices.

Wacom Black Friday: Wacom Intuos Pro deals

The Wacom Intuos Pro Black Friday and Cyber Monday story is similar to the Cintiq Pro. Last year the range enjoying a reduced price to celebrate Wacom's 35th anniversary, so this year the Intuos Pro could go either way over Black Friday. Unlike the Cintiq though, the Intuos family isn't set to expand, meaning that it would be less of a surprise if prices continued to budge.

How to get the best Wacom Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

If you're on the lookout for a Wacom Black Friday deal, be sure to bookmark this page. As more deals start to emerge, we'll be updating this page with the best offers on Wacom products. Another good place to keep an eye on is the Wacom Store itself, which is sure to promote its biggest discounts. Of course, other online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and John Lewis will also be getting in on the action with their own deals.

Remember, getting a Wacom tablet with add-ons is a great way to save even more money, and refurbished models can be another way to bring the price down even further.