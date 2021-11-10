Get early access to Walmart Black Friday deals today

Black Friday 2021 is starting earlier than ever as retailers compete to get in ahead of the rush. Walmart's already opened early access to a range of Black Friday deals, and there's another raft of offers promised for today.

Today Walmart is releasing another tranche of early Black Friday deals. The deals will open to everyone at 4pm Pacific Time and 3pm Eastern Time. But to be in with the best chance of getting a bargain, you'll need to sign up for Walmart+ membership to get access four hours ahead of everyone else. Walmart+ members get early access to the latest deals at 12pm US Pacific time / 3pm Eastern Time.

If you're already signed up to Walmart+, you'll be able to see the latest Black Friday deals on the Walmart website as soon as they go live for members. If not, you can sign up for Walmart+ immediately for $12.95/month or $98/year to get access. Other benefits of membership include free shipping and reduced prices on medicines and fuel. There is also a free trial, but unfortunately, that won't get you early access to the deals – you need to be a paying member. See our full Black Friday 2021 guide for more Black Friday deals, or read on to see what you could get from Walmart.

Early Walmart Black Friday deals going live today

(Image credit: Walmart)

So is Walmart+ worth signing up for? Well, some of the deals due to go live today could save you more than the price of a year's subscription with just one purchase, and that's before you factor in free delivery, so it's certainly worth considering. And while four hours might not seem like a lot longer to wait, it's long enough for some of the best deals to sell out.

Deals due to go live for members at 12pm PT / 3pm ET include:

Whether the deals will last long enough for non-members to take advantage of remains to be seen. Some Walmart early Black Friday deals released last week went very quickly, including $80 off the new Xbox 512GB SSD Console, which took the price down to $370 for a brief time.

Some deals are still available on the site now, but with less than the original discount. Samsung Galaxy Buds+, for example, were reduced from $149 to less than $60, but they're now back up slightly at $79. This suggests that early access with Walmart+ can be a worthwhile investment if you see a deal that you want to grab before it sells out.

If you're looking specifically for Apple deals, make sure you see our guide to Apple Black Friday 2021. We also have guides to Black Friday monitor deals and Black Friday laptop deals.

