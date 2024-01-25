3DMakerPro Mole 3D Scanner review: Great accuracy, even better tracking

The 3DMakerPro Mole 3D Scanner performed incredibly well in our testing. The ergonomic grip design made it a pleasure to handle and to find comfortable postures while scanning. The positioning of the power cable means the tripod can't be mounted without first mounting the additional grip, which was rather annoying. With both attached, it does make the overall setup a little bit more cumbersome and more difficult to scan objects that have a lower centre of gravity. Overall, I like the Mole scanner; it is well designed and contains a midrange set of specs that make it ideal for a wide array of situations. At an affordable price, the Mole 3D Scanner will find its way into many 3D scanner arsenals.

3DMakerpro has an incredibly strong range of scanners, and the Mole sits firmly in the middle with a great price point and a fantastic set of features. The single-frame accuracy of 0.05mm is more than capable for most applications, including 3D printing and reverse engineering components. It does sit behind the 3DMakerPro Seal, which delivers 0.01mm accuracy, but that is pretty unusual at this price.

The Mole performs very well in comparison to other 3D scanners on the market. But whether it's good enough to make it onto our list of the best 3D scanners is another question. Let's dive into it and find out.

3DMakerpro Mole 3D Scanner review: Key specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Object size: Designed for scanning medium-sized objects Scanning speed: 10 fps Single-frame accuracy: Up to 0.05mm Compatible OS: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS

3DMakerpro Mole 3D Scanner review: Who is it for?

The Mole 3D Scanner will find significant use within the 3D-printing industry as well as among those needing to reverse-engineer components. This is increasingly common in, but not limited to, the automotive industry.

Even though this scanner is marketed towards medium-sized objects, there have been reports of successful scans on objects like car doors. Scanning these larger objects does take more work than a simple figurine, but it is possible.

The single-frame accuracy won't be enough for the most demanding of projects that require the utmost level of detail, but then that's not who this type of scanner is targeted at.



3DMakerpro Mole 3D Scanner review: Unboxing

The Mole 3D Scanner came in a bespoke carry case, an ideal accessory for any device that is intended to be portable. The foam inserts ensure that no damage will come to the unit while it's in transit. The case itself is made of ABS plastic and contains everything you need, including the scanner, a tripod, a grip, a turntable with a USB power cable, and a power cable for the scanner itself. A range of interchangeable power adapters is also included.

Most 3D scanners on the market have adopted a rectangular box-like shape with the scanning technology on the front and the ports on the back. The Mole has opted for something completely different with a 'pill' type shape. The scanner is robust enough, with a nice ergonomic design that makes gripping it in one hand a pleasure.

The tripod and grip are made of carbon fibre, which will help them stand the test of time and reduce the likelihood of any damage from misuse. Due to the location of the data cable, it isn't possible to mount the tripod directly into the scanner, which I think is a design flaw. To overcome this problem, the grip must be mounted before the tripod.



3DMakerpro Mole 3D Scanner review: Using the scanner

The scanner is connected to a computer via a single cable that comes in two parts. One is the data cable that comes from the scanner. The other is a split cable, with one end going to a power source and the other end going to the laptop. This single split cable makes for a nice solution, although, as with most 3D scanners, it is hard to get away from all the trailing cables.

After connecting the necessary cables and downloading the JMStudio software, I was ready to make a start. The first requirement was to import the calibration file, which required me to enter the serial number of my device. Having done that, the scanner was ready to go. There was no need to carry out any test procedures or handling of the device, as is the case for some other scanners.

The software interface is pretty straightforward to use, with scan settings presented on the right-hand side. Two scan modes are offered: 'Easy Scan' and 'Table Scan'. Once in scan mode, it did take a little while to get used to how quickly to move the scanner as well as how close to hold it to the object. A distance scale is available on the main interface, and it even tells you if you're out of range. I did find that I had to minimise other objects in the view because otherwise, the software would lock onto these and then sometimes be incapable of focusing on the object I was trying to scan.

With the scan complete, JMStudio then offers a range of tools for editing the scan, including aligning and appending. At the end of all that, it is possible to export to PLY, STL, and OBJ file formats.



3DMakerpro Mole 3D Scanner review: Accuracy

With a lot of more recently released 3D scanners delivering 0.02mm single-frame accuracy or even 0.01mm, the Mole is in danger of slipping behind a little. That being said, 0.05mm is more than acceptable for almost all applications. If you want to scan a super complex part for a vehicle, then you might want something that performs better, but if that’s the case, you’ll probably be looking at more professional alternatives.

10 frames per second for capturing is a little low, especially in comparison to Revopoint's latest scanners, but in reality, it just means you need to be a little slower when moving around an object. Using the visual output in the JMStudio software helps you determine whether the scanner has picked up the necessary detail before moving on.



3DMakerpro Mole 3D Scanner review: Textures

The Mole can create colour scans, but if you want to be able to capture high-resolution textures from a camera that can then be overlaid onto your model, then you'll need to purchase the colour kit. This is available as a separate accessory or as part of the luxury combo when you buy the Mole itself.

Should I buy the 3DMakerPro Mole 3D Scanner?

At an affordable price for a 3D scanner of this quality, the Mole 3D Scanner will nestle into almost all 3D-scanning workflows. If you need the highest level of accuracy and detail, then you'll be better off purchasing the 3DMakerpro, which has a single-frame accuracy of 0.01mm. Aside from accuracy, the Mole has a lot to offer most end users, including anti-shake technology, visual tracking, and near-infrared capability. This scan will suit all serious hobbyists and professionals looking to enter the 3D-scanning market.