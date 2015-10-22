Star Wars Moleskines unleashed complete with origami X-Wings

Moleskine is a favourite of ours (and much of the design community), with the notebook's mystery paper weight proving ideal for doodling, scribbling, jotting down and planning. Recently, the Italian company has become just as reknowned for its collaborations as its pads, with everyone from The Hobbit and Evernote to Lego and Coca-Cola becoming a themed notebook.

Now it's the turn of Star Wars, with Disney's sci-fi extravaganza The Force Awakens only weeks away from its premiere. Two new notebooks feature themed covers – a Stormtrooper or Kylo Ren emerges from the dark side. The limited edition also includes themed stickers, reusable paperband B-side with detailed information about different Star Wars spaceships, and a colorful montage of film images on the inside cover.

You can download an origami X-wing fighter from Moleskine's website

These Moleskines are a must for Star Wars fans

A long time a ago in a galaxy far, far away…

Notepads feature Star Wars illustrations and images

The large, 240-page, ruled layout Star Wars Moleskines are available now priced at 19.90€/$24.

Like this? Read these!