This is your last chance to get $900 off a seriously souped up iPad Pro with 2TB storage and Apple TV (plus more freebies)

The iPad Pro M2 remains one of the best tablets ever made. Period. Even with the advent of the M4 version, this iteration slays for creative users wanting video editing and gaming-level power. And the huge 12.9-inch version with 2TB storage currently has an incredible $900 off at Best Buy, bringing it down from $2,399 to $1,499 in a flash sale.

Not only do you get the insane graphics and gorgeous screen that we highlight in our rave iPad Pro M2 review, this model is also unlocked, has cellular and Wi-Fi, plus comes with three free months of Apple TV, Apple Fitness and Apple Arcade. If you're not bothered about it being cellular, the Wi-Fi only version is $200 less. (Actually there are deals across the range as you can see here).

See our iPad generations guide if you need extra model details on all the iPads before deciding.

iPad Pro M2 (12.9-inch): $2,399 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $900: A massive deal on an iPad with 2TB storage, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity (unlocked), with free Apple TV, Fitness and Arcade. This is a dream tablet for creative tasks like photo and video editing, digital art, gaming and even some light 3D work. With a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour, multiple cameras and a laptop-rivalling M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, this also has battery that'll go all day. If you live in fear of running out of space, this tablet is the answer. Price history: This is a record-low price.



This model sat atop our iPad for drawing guide for a long time, and with good reason. But if it is not for you, see the other deals below: