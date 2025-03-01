Forget MacBooks, Amazon's got some great deals on Asus laptops right now

March isn't usually the best month for tech deals, but Amazon's got some solid savings on one of our favourite laptop brands. And no, it's not Apple! We've tested dozens of Asus laptops over the years, from gaming-oriented devices to those aimed at creatives, and we find it to be one of the most reliable brands and the best Windows competitors to Apple.

Right now Amazon has up to $300 off Asus ROG Strix gaming laptops with Nvidia graphics, – we gave this laptop a 4.5 star review. And there are discounts on sleek and portable Zenbooks and Vivobooks, including the innovative Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo – now $1,299. See details of all the best deals below. For more powerful options, see our picks of the best laptops for game development.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: was $1,399.99 now $1,289.99 at Amazon Save $110: If portability is your main priority, we highly recommend this incredibly sleek little laptop with a vibrant OLED screen for productivity, entertainment and creative work on the go. One of the lightest laptops we've ever tested, we gave it 4 stars in our review. There's no dedicated GPU, but this config boasts a solid 32GB of RAM so should handle photoediting and image work in Photoshop without a sweat. The 1TB SSD should be big enough for most people's needs.

Budget gem Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: was $899.99 now $794.99 at Amazon Save $105: If you're on a tighter budget, this laptop offers incredible value: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for under $800! The build isn't as premium as the Zenbook above, and colour accuracy isn't quite a good, but this is the best value Windows laptop around.

See more Asus laptop deals in your region below.