Forget MacBooks, Amazon's got some great deals on Asus laptops right now

Save up to $300 on 2024 models.

Asus laptop deals
(Image credit: Asus)

March isn't usually the best month for tech deals, but Amazon's got some solid savings on one of our favourite laptop brands. And no, it's not Apple! We've tested dozens of Asus laptops over the years, from gaming-oriented devices to those aimed at creatives, and we find it to be one of the most reliable brands and the best Windows competitors to Apple.

Right now Amazon has up to $300 off Asus ROG Strix gaming laptops with Nvidia graphics, – we gave this laptop a 4.5 star review. And there are discounts on sleek and portable Zenbooks and Vivobooks, including the innovative Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo – now $1,299. See details of all the best deals below. For more powerful options, see our picks of the best laptops for game development.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024)
For gamers
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $300: Gamers need look no further than this 16in beauty. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and a 165Hz FHD display packed into the solid build we expect from Asus's ROG range make this a great value laptop for gaming and creative work. If you have more money to splash on higher-end specs, you can take this up to RTX 4070 and a 240Hz QHD display and still save $200.

Price check: $2,199 at Best Buy

View Deal
Asus Zenbook Duo OLED
Innovative form
Asus Zenbook Duo OLED: was $1,499 now $1,299 at Amazon

Save $200: We proposed the innovative Zenbook Duo as a contender for laptop of the year 2024 when we reviewed it. The novel second display can be used in multiple configurations and orientations, making it a potential game changer for creatives who find themselves struggling to work across multiple panels. The internals are solid too.

Price check: Also $1,299 Best Buy

View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: was $1,399.99 now $1,289.99 at Amazon

Save $110: If portability is your main priority, we highly recommend this incredibly sleek little laptop with a vibrant OLED screen for productivity, entertainment and creative work on the go. One of the lightest laptops we've ever tested, we gave it 4 stars in our review. There's no dedicated GPU, but this config boasts a solid 32GB of RAM so should handle photoediting and image work in Photoshop without a sweat. The 1TB SSD should be big enough for most people's needs.

View Deal
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED
Budget gem
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: was $899.99 now $794.99 at Amazon

Save $105: If you're on a tighter budget, this laptop offers incredible value: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for under $800! The build isn't as premium as the Zenbook above, and colour accuracy isn't quite a good, but this is the best value Windows laptop around.

View Deal

