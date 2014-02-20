Free environmental icons: 5 packs to download today

We'd all love to create our own custom icons for each project, but sometimes there just isn't time. Fortunately there are tons of great icons to download online - and some of them are even free. But finding the best ones amongst all the mediocre takes time in itself, bringing you back to square one.
To help you out, we've been busy finding great icon sets (ones that happen to be free) so you can find what you're looking for easy and quicky. So far we've brought you:
- Free icon sets for designers
- Free travel icons
- Free food icons
- Free ecommerce icons
- Free social media icons
- The best free tech and email icons
- The best free icon sets for Halloween
- Free Christmas icon sets
And today we bring you the best environmental icon sets to download for free. Enjoy!
01. Eco Icons Set
If you have an eco themed site and need some eye-catching icons, then you’ll love this set. It includes six striking round icons that you can use in both personal and client projects for free.
02. Ecology Icon Set
This pack of free environmental icons go down the doodle art route. Download the ESP files for free and you'll be able to scale the icons to the size you need.
03. Bio green nature icons
This bio-green nature icon pack consists of simple, bold and extremely well designed eco icons.
04. Environmental Protection and Eco elements icons
Available for use in both personal and commercial projects, these icons offer an interesting take on eco icons.
05. Eco labels and icons
This pack includes a variety of attractive eco labels and icons for non-commercial use.
Words: Rahul Mistry
Rahul Mistry is an avid design enthusiast and content writer for domain name registration specialists www.123-reg.co.uk.
What other high quality icon sets have you discovered? Or have you created your own that you would like to share? Go ahead and share them with us in the comments below.