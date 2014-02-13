Free travel icons: 5 packs to download today

We'd all love to create our own custom icons for each project, but sometimes there just isn't time. Fortunately there are tons of great icons to download online - and some of them are even free. But finding the best ones amongst all the mediocre takes time in itself, bringing you back to square one.

And today we bring you the best travel icon sets to download for free. Enjoy!

From lighthouses to ski googles, you'll find the travel icon you need here

Need some simple yet attractive icons for your travel site or blog? This pack includes a variety of travel icons from bed/hotel to boat, suitcase, aircraft, bus and binoculars icons, all free to use in both personal and commercial projects.

These PNG icons are free to use as long as you credit the author

This colourful summer pack consists of nine well designed icons in PNG format in 64x64 - 512x512 pixels. They're free to download and use in personal and commercial projects with attribution to the author.

These illustrative travel icons are free to use under Creative Commons

Free to download holiday travel icon set that you can use in your holiday themed designs. You can use them in both personal and commercial projects, under Creative Commons Attribution License.

The world's best known landmarks are captured in pictogram form

If you're building a travel site, you could definitely use this fine icon set created by Shaun Dona. It includes 12 famous landmark icons from around the world like Rio de Janeiro’s Cristo Redentor, Sydney’s Opera House, London's Big Ben and more, which can be downloaded in AI, ESP and PSD formats.

Hundreds of world landmark icons are available in a variety of formats in this free pack

Got a travel blog? Then this is the ultimate travel icon set for you. This pack consists of 250 icons with the most well-known monuments from around the world. Available for free download in AI, EPS, PSD, SVG, PNG formats.

