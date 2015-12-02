Join the 2016 VR revolution with 3D World magazine

This packed new issue is out today

Issue 203 of 3D World is a must-read for any artist looking to make the leap into VR. Leading artists from Chaos Group Labs, Epic Games, Allegorithmic reveal what the future has in store for artists wanting to model, animate and create for VR.

The new issue dives deep into the world of VR

Learn how to enhance your workflow in Unreal Engine 4, create VR renders using V-Ray and discover the 10 rules every game artist must know.

Epic Games' Sam Deiter offers his VR tips

Tutorials in issue 203 cover high-poly creature modelling in ZBrush, rending in Arnold for Maya, advice to remove tracking markers in Nuke and tips for a perfect 3D-printed model.

Improve your ZBrush to KeyShot workflow

Plus, get a free post apocalyptic environment model pack from Creative Market, a free ZBrush robot model and video training to master animating scenes in Maya!

A free environmental pack to download for every reader!

Finally, every reader receives a free copy of iClone 6 Pro (worth $199)! See the issue for further details and restrictions.