If like me your Black Friday tends to be focused around Amazon deals, then this small hidden discount can save you even more money on the best Amazon Black Friday deals. Think of this as the cheat code to get more off what you love with an extra saving on all Amazon purchases.

You can get an extra 2% off your Amazon Black Friday buys by simply selecting 'Free No-Rush Delivery'. You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage, and have the patience to wait a little longer for your delivery. But I think this is a great hack to easily get a little more off your deals.

Any why not? I've already found the best deals on Apple iPad alts for digital artists Amazon, as well as savings on Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and AirTag. There's always so much to choose from on Amazon, which means you can stretch your digits and look for those purchases you've always wanted, such as Dan's favourite coffee machine, the Technivorm Moccamaster Select KBGV for 2% less.

My favourite Amazon Black Friday deals

Wacom Cintiq 16: $649.95 $549.95 at Amazon

Save $100: Black Friday saw the price of this tablet drop to $499, but there's still savings to be had on this Wacom drawing tablet although the price has been wavering. It's not a 4K display and there's no touch capability, but it's a logical choice for anyone moving up from a graphics tablet or who wants to experience working on a pen display without needing a pro colour gamut. We gave it 4 stars in our Wacom Cintiq 16 review.

Next step iPad Air 11 (M2, 2024): $699 $599 at Amazon (256GB)

Save $100: This is not the entry-level Air that comes with the 128GB. This is the 11-inch Air that comes with 256GB – and it's $100 off. Ideal if you're a creatives that wants to house a lot of files on your tab, or films and shows to watch while travelling. The Air is a powerful tab with its M2 chip, and it's one of my favourite iPad to use. Price check: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $799

16GB R Apple MacBook Air (M3, 13-inch): was US$1,099 now US$844 at Amazon Save $250: If you're a creative that wants a super light, portable laptop with excellent battery life, but has work to do that demands more than the paltry 8GB RAM entry level option, then this 16GB RAM, M3 MacBook Air is an excellent choice. It's actually our top pick of Apple laptop for the vast majority of users, and unless you're doing heavy video editing tasks, it'll probably have more than enough grunt to take care of your demands.