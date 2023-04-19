If you're a creative professional looking for the best 17-inch laptops money can buy, you've come to the right place. While 13- and 14-inch laptops are easily portable thanks to their compact sizes, they aren't always the most comfortable to work on, especially for creatives who work a lot with visual mediums.

While 15-inch and 16-inch laptops offer more workspace, if you want a lot of screen real estate, the best big laptops are a great choice. These give you more space to have apps and windows open at once, and can help reduce eye strain, as you're not trying to cram stuff on a small display. Of course, with a 17-inch display, this makes the overall size of the laptop much larger, so these aren't the laptops to go for if you want an easily portable device to work on when out and about.

However, the larger screen means you may not feel the need to plug the laptop into an external monitor, so it can actually end up being more portable than you might first think. Also, laptop makers like Dell and LG are producing some seriously impressive slim and light 17-inchers, proving that you don't have to completely sacrifice portability for screen size. For more ideas on the best laptops for graphic design and the best laptops for photoshop, check out our guides.

The best 17-inch laptops currently available

(Image credit: Michelle Rae Uy)

Having a gorgeous, large screen with a high resolution can be a great help for graphic designers, and this means the Dell XPS 17 is a laptop worth considering. It packs a fantastic 17-inch UHD+ screen with HDR, which makes your work look its very best. That larger screen also means working on this laptop feels comfortable, even for long periods of time.

The Dell XPS 17 also proves a large-screen laptop doesn't have to be big and bulky. This is an impressively thin and light laptop, with the same attractive design found in the smaller Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops. It also comes with some powerful components as well, including 11th generation Intel Core processors, up to 64GB RAM and an Nvidia RTX GeForce 3060 graphics card. We found this to be more than enough power for even the most intensive graphic design workloads when we tested it out – see our Dell XPS 17 9710 review for more details.

(Image credit: Future)

The LG Gram 17 has two big strengths for graphic design: it offers a large 17-inch display offering plenty of workspace, but it's also incredibly light, weighing just over 1kg. For a 17-inch laptop, this is pretty remarkable, and it means despite its large size, it's still pretty comfortable to carry around with you.

Its also helps that it's packing some of the best mobile tech with Intel's 11th generation processors and Iris Xe graphics. We found battery life to be extremely impressive, easily lasting around 12 hours on a single charge. We don't think it's the most exciting-looking laptop when it comes to design, but the powerful components, light weight and large screen make it great for graphic design work. See our full LG Gram 17 review for more details.

(Image credit: MSI)

03. MSI Creator Z17 The best 17-inch laptop for creatives and content creators. Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Up to Intel Core i9-12900H Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5 Screen: FHD 300Hz NTSC 72% IPS panel Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Very powerful Reasons to avoid - Expensive

As the name suggests, the MSI Creator Z17 is a 17-inch laptop that's specifically aimed at creatives, and that means a gorgeous 17.3-inch display with 100% DCI-P3 support and it's a touchscreen and can be used with a stylus, turning the screen into a large digital canvas.

Build quality is also extremely high, and while it is very expensive, it has powerful components including a dedicated graphics card which means it's an excellent performer when it comes to video and photo editing, especially if you max it out with a huge 32GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

You can also fit it out with up to 2TB of fast SSD storage, which again is a real boon to digital creatives who are working with large file sizes.

It's not quite perfect, however. All that power comes at a high price, making the MSI Creator Z17 an unaffordable prospect for many people. Battery life is also not great, though with a screen this big, that's not too surprising.

(Image credit: Future)

The latest Razer Blade 17 is a fantastic laptop for Photoshop, Premiere Pro and pretty much any creative app you can throw at it, as it features cutting-edge Intel 12th generation processors, along with Nvidia's latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU.

This is the most powerful GPU you can get in a laptop without spending a seriously huge amount of money, and while it does mean that for many people, this laptop is probably overkill, if you use Photoshop's AI and machine learning tools a lot on ultra-high resolution photos, the Razer Blade 17 will make short work of even the most arduous of tasks.

It's very expensive, but for your money you're getting some of the best mobile tech available right now. Combined with a great build quality and stunning 17-inch screen, this is a brilliant creative workstation for people who need a lot of power.

Read our Razer Blade 17 review for more information.

(Image credit: Future)

The Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR XC remains one of the most powerful laptops you can buy, with a 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor with 8-cores, along with the Nvidia RTX 3080; one of the best graphics cards you can find in a laptop. This makes it a brilliant workstation laptop for people working in a creative industry that needs to handle lots of graphically intensive workloads.

Perhaps its biggest selling point is the stunning 4K HDR screen, with 100% Adobe RGB coverage, and which is Pantone-certified as well. This ensures your creative work is going to look its very best, and keeps the colours as accurate as possible.

It also packs loads of ports, so you can plug in your memory cards and peripherals without needing adaptors. It may be overkill for many people, but if you want cutting edge performance, this is the laptop to get. It's not the newest laptop on this list, but it's still being sold, and you will often find it on sale, making it a much better value proposition compared to some other 17-inch laptops. For more details, see our Gigabyte Aero 17 review.

