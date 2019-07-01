The best Dell laptops in 2019

In this article, we'll take a look at the best Dell laptops available right now. Dell is one of the best-known PC brands. It gained popularity with its dependable desktops, while Dell’s laptops are equally known for reliability, strong performance and great build quality. If you can't find what you want in this list of the best Dell laptops, why not explore our guide to the best laptops for graphic designers?

The Dell laptop range spans from the pricey and incredibly powerful high-end XPS 15 mobile workstation, through to the Latitude and Inspiron brands designed for everyday computing tasks, and Precision mobile workstations that are superb for graphic design and creative software.

As a name synonymous with high-end gaming hardware, Dell’s Alienware brand covers some truly powerful gaming laptops, while at the more affordable end of the market, Dell produces some of the best Chromebooks around, with great build quality and reliability.

Possibly more than any other manufacturer, Dell has jumped headfirst into the trend for 2-in-1 tablet/laptop devices. So many in fact, that it can be confusing when browsing Dell’s website, with many laptops sold in both traditional form factors and 2-in-1 variants.

We’ve put together a list of the best Dell laptops on the market today. When you’re in the market for a new laptop, there are plenty of good reasons to go for a Dell. Our dedicated tool also checks the best prices on each machine, so you can be sure you're not paying over the odds.

01. Dell Precision 15 5530

The best all-round Dell laptop

CPU: 4-6 core 8th-gen Intel Core i5 / i7 / i9 / Xeon | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics / Nvidia Quadro P1000 / P2000 | RAM: 8-32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch UltraSharp FullHD / 4K | Storage: 256GB-2TB SSD, 500GB-2TB HDD

Triple storage option

Thin and light

6-core processor

Customisable variant lacks discrete graphics

The Dell Precision 15 5530 is a great all-round laptop, suitable for everyone. Dell’s website hides the Precision line of business-class mobile workstations in a section called 'For Work', but we think this range includes some of the best Dell laptops available.

The customisable 15.6-inch Dell Precision 5530 stands out from the rest. It offers configurations with a six-core processor, up to 32GB of memory and uniquely, space to fit up to three internal storage devices, supporting both SSDs and hard disks to keep bazillions of media files directly on the laptop.

Best of all, it’s still highly portable, weighing just 1.78kg and 1.6cm thick. The only downside is the lack of discrete graphics in some configurations, meaning this isn’t a first choice for gaming, but professionals working with image or video editing software are certain to love it.

02. Dell XPS 15 (2019)

The best Dell laptop for creative work

CPU: 8th gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8-32GB | Screen: 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 / Full HD | Storage: 256GB-1TB PCle Solid state drive

Bright, colour accurate OLED display

Portable

Up to 8-core processor

Expensive

The new 2019 Dell XPS 15 is the gold standard for a Windows PC laptop. It's absolutely fantastic for all kinds of graphic design and creative work, and features 9th-generation Intel processors with up to eight CPU cores that will chomp through all kinds of demanding tasks, such as video editing.

What’s more, the top-end option has a rather unique display, a super-bright and accurate DCI-P3 4K OLED panel, something you won’t find on most other laptops that still use traditional LCD technology. Bumped-up graphics complete the main upgrades, with a none-too-shabby GeForce GTX 1650 4GB option.

Perhaps crucially, this all performance is encased in a highly portable 1.7cm thick chassis that weighs just 1.8kg.

03. Dell Chromebook 14 3400

One of the best Chromebooks on the market

CPU: 2-4 core Intel Celeron | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 4-8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch 1,366 x 768 / FullHD | Storage: 32-54GB eMMC

Powerful (for a Chromebook)

Great display

ChromeOS not for everyone

Rugged but not necessarily stylish

The Chromebook 14 3400 stands out from Dell’s Chromebook range as it ticks boxes for performance, value and usability in a traditional 14-inch laptop form factor. This Dell laptop is aimed at education, so features a rugged design that’s intended to withstand the odd extra knock and bumps it may encounter. It also comes in at a very reasonable price point. With the option of a quad-core Intel processor, FullHD display, and up to 64GB of storage this is a well-specced system that won’t disappoint.

04. Alienware Area-51m

A monster gaming laptop that’s fully upgradable

CPU: 8-core 9th gen Intel Core i7 / i9 / | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / 2070 / 2080 | RAM: 16 - 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FullHD 60Hz / 144Hz | Storage: 2x 256GB / 2x 512GB nVME SSD / Intel Optane RAID 0

9th-gen Intel processor

User upgradable

Looks brilliant

Incredibly expensive

The 2019 Area-51m is definitely not thin or light, but it certainly is a true powerhouse of a gaming laptop, with a 17-inch display and a chassis that squeezes in desktop-grade components. You can order it with a full desktop-class graphics card, up to a GeForce RTX 2080, and an eight-core 9th-generation Intel processor as standard, if your wallet can handle it.

Best of all, most of the components are easily swapped out and can be upgraded, including the processor, considerably extending its potential longevity.

05. Dell Latitude 7200 2-in-1

A powerful 2-in-1 Dell laptop

CPU: 4-core 8th-gen Intel WHL-U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 8 - 16GB | Screen: 14-inch FullHD | Storage: 256GB - 2TB SSD

Good all-round 2-in-1 performance

Bright screen

No discrete graphics option

The Latitude 7200 is one of the most powerful 2-in-1s on the market, with a flexible specification that offers great performance and will ensure it runs all software as well as any traditional laptop.

An 8th-generation quad-core Intel processor delivers strong performance for this kind of device, with up to 16GB of memory as well – enough to handle working on large graphics files or video. Dell is also offering up to a considerable 2TB of internal SSD storage. The 14-inch FullHD screen is, of course, touch-sensitive, with Active Pen support.

06. Dell G7 17

Another brilliant gaming laptop from Dell

CPU: 4-6 core 8th-gen Intel Core i5 / i7 / i9 | Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050ti / GeForce RTX 2060 / 2070 / 2080 MaxQ | RAM: 8 - 32GB | Screen: 60Hz / 144Hz 17.3-inch FullHD | Storage: 2x 256GB - 1TB SSD, 1TB HDD

Powerful

G-Sync 144Hz display

Again, expensive

Not portable

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch to Alienware’s ultra pricey gaming laptop range, Dell still has more than a few options in its lineup, with the G7 standing out. This beast is absolutely certain to cope with the stress of running even the most demanding modern games, even if it’s unfortunately still far from cheap.

It features up to six processor cores and up-to-date Nvidia GeForce cards, up to an RTX 2080, 32GB of memory and dual-storage with SSD and hard disks. And perhaps best of all, the 17.3-inch screen can be ordered with G-Sync and a 144Hz refresh rate, which will make animation in games even more fluid and smooth.