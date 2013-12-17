Beautifully dynamic animal illustrations

Charles Williams hand-draws the animals and then creates the rest in Illustrator

We love seeing such a wide variety of illustrative styles that reflect the array of designers and tastes this industry has produced. Whilst some will opt for a stripped back minimalist style, others may go for a full-on, heavily detailed offering. Some will go for something else entirely.

These animal illustrations were produced by London based designer Charles Williams. Using a variety of bright colours with cues from Pop Art and geometric pattern design, they instantly catch the eye and provide a unique insight into the shapes of each creature.

"The bulk of my work is type and portraits, so I thought the animal kingdom would present an interesting challenge. And it did," Williams explains. "I drew each one by hand, then built them in Illustrator. Next: flamingos." We can't wait to see them!

Purchase prints of these illustrations over on Williams's website - now with 30 per cent off!

