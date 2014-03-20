10 classic Disney posters redesigned by modern artists

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of Mondo, which has garnered a cult following for its sought-after tribute posters and original prints (check out the work of Olly Moss, this Game of Thrones artwork and their artwork for the Gravity soundtrack).

With a permanent gallery in Austin, Texas, they're perfectly placed to make a splash when the annual SXSW festival comes to town. And this year they got together with Disney to put on an exhibition of new designs reinventing classic movie posters of the past. Here are some of our favourites...

01. Jungle Book

The 1967 Disney version of The Jungle Book is known for its kooky characters and high-energy singing and dancing. But this gorgeous monochrome illustration by Brandon Holt provides a more realistic take on the dark and menacing aspects of jungle life.

02. Aladdin

Arabian adventure Aladdin was the most successful movie of 1992, and this vibrant design by Tom Whalen pays appropriate tribute to the story of a boy and his magic lamp.

03. Winnie the Pooh

Dave Perillo's poster pays homage to 2011's Winnie the Pooh, in which the loveable bear made a welcome return to our cinema screens, in the fifth Disney film based on AA Milne's books.

04. Ratatouille

With 2007's Ratatouille, Disney pulled off the seemingly impossible and made a rat infesting a restaurant kitchen somehow loveable. Aaron Horkey's Mondo poster, however, scales back the anthropomorphism a little to give us a more realistic take on rodent-kind.

05. The Incredibles

We heard this week that the 2004 film about a dysfunctional family of superheroes is getting a sequel. So great timing then, for Tom Whalen's retro-styled homage to the original movie.

06. Finding Nemo

Tom Whalen again brings his trademark illustration style to bear in this vintage-style tribute to 2003's undersea saga Finding Nemo - which is also getting a sequel, titled Finding Dory.

07. Beauty and the Beast

Having failed to adapt the Beauty and the Beast fairytale into animated movies in the 1930s and 1950s, it was third time lucky in 1991, resulting one of Disney's most successful movies and the first to be turned into a Broadway musical. This French-themed poster is the impressive work of Martin Ansin.

08. Sword in the Stone

The House of Mouse doesn't often do swords and sorcery, but when it does it's certainly memorable. Rich Kelly is the artist behind this gorgeous poster for the much-loved 1963 Arthurian romp.

09. The Lion King

Few would have predicted that an animated musical about feline regicide would do such great box office. But 1994's Lion King proved one of Disney's biggest critical and commercial hits, spawning a neverending Broadway show, and inspiring this equisitely retro poster

from Tom Whalen.

10. Fantasia

The first commercial film to feature stereophonic sound, Fantasia brought the classic composers of the past into the 20th century with stunning visuals. And this energetic poster by Jeff Soto channels the 1940s movie's bombastic energy masterfully.

Want to see more Mondo/Disney posters? View the entire collection here.