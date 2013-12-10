4 amazing bookmarks that will make you ditch your Kindle

These bookmarks are lifting the literature from the pages

With the introduction of electronic readers over the past few years, we can often forget the beauty of a book. Publishers such as Penguin continue to produce beautiful covers and illustrations for their literature, making any designer-come-bookworm happy.

Whilst many of us will use an old train ticket or receipt to keep the page of our current read, Turkish designer Ethem Onur Bilgiç has decided to do something a little different. Inspired by classic literature such as Moby Dick and 1984, he has created a range of gorgeous bookmarks.

The impressive products are illustrated to bring these certain classics to life - highlighting important characters and the general feel of the book as a whole. This would certainly get us leafing through our favourite novels once again.

