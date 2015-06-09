Topics

Are these the most innovative designs of 2015 so far?

By Graphic design  

The winners of the RSA Student Design Awards focus on design that brings about positive social change.

It's graduate show season and with students creating a huge pool of new talent, your designs need to be as innovative and original as possible. As a newcomer, design competitions can be a great place to get yourself noticed and the RSA Student Design Awards is one such venture that can really get you going.

It's a competition that challenges emerging designers to tackle pressing social, environmental and economic issues through design thinking. This year, they saw almost 800 entries, later becoming a shortlist of 70 before the judges made their decisions.

Winners included an innovative digital heritage mapping and storytelling project for children by children; a simple playhouse toy that allows kids to express their creativity and imagination in a whole new way and an invention that uses water sensors to provide live data on available water sources. Take a look at the full list of winners over on the RSA site.

