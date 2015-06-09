Are these the most innovative designs of 2015 so far?

The designs aim to bring about positive social change

It's graduate show season and with students creating a huge pool of new talent, your designs need to be as innovative and original as possible. As a newcomer, design competitions can be a great place to get yourself noticed and the RSA Student Design Awards is one such venture that can really get you going.

Discover how to craft the perfect portfolio

It's a competition that challenges emerging designers to tackle pressing social, environmental and economic issues through design thinking. This year, they saw almost 800 entries, later becoming a shortlist of 70 before the judges made their decisions.

Winners included an innovative digital heritage mapping and storytelling project for children by children; a simple playhouse toy that allows kids to express their creativity and imagination in a whole new way and an invention that uses water sensors to provide live data on available water sources. Take a look at the full list of winners over on the RSA site.

Liked this? Read these!