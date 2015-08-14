Summer-inspired illustrations are creatively colourful

'Summery Gems' is a four-themed series inspired by summer and its fashion accessories

Although you may not be into fashion itself, fashion-inspired illustrations can often bring new insight into colour innovation, techniques and execution. Fashion and its designers have inspired many-a-project, with J.W.Anderson redesigning the Diet Coke bottle; 3D printed geometric clothes and photographic collages.

Sunny Gu is a Los Angeles-based fashion and beauty illustrator who has been commissioned by the likes of Vogue magazine, Versace and HBO. Inspired by summer and the fashion accessories that come along with it, she created a four-part summery series that we can't get enough of.

"For most of my illustrations, I paint them in watercolour," she begins. "I love the vibrancy and unpredictable nature of watercolor. Occasionally I use graphite or acrylic paint to render some special textures." Take a look at some of our favourites below.

Gu wanted to find a way to capture the essense of summer

She describes her style as "full of vibrant colors, rich details and delightful feelings"

The four-part series consists of Palm Tree Dreams, California Sunshine and more

Gu graduated from the B.F.A Otis College of Art and Design

Using watercolour gives these illustrations an organic feel

We love the intricate pattern work on the fabrics

