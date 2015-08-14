Summer-inspired illustrations are creatively colourful

Although you may not be into fashion itself, fashion-inspired illustrations can often bring new insight into colour innovation, techniques and execution. Fashion and its designers have inspired many-a-project, with J.W.Anderson redesigning the Diet Coke bottle; 3D printed geometric clothes and photographic collages.
Sunny Gu is a Los Angeles-based fashion and beauty illustrator who has been commissioned by the likes of Vogue magazine, Versace and HBO. Inspired by summer and the fashion accessories that come along with it, she created a four-part summery series that we can't get enough of.
"For most of my illustrations, I paint them in watercolour," she begins. "I love the vibrancy and unpredictable nature of watercolor. Occasionally I use graphite or acrylic paint to render some special textures." Take a look at some of our favourites below.
