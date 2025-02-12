Disney is winding back its DEI initiatives, revealing major changes to the animation empire's approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion. After US President Donald Trump’s executive order targeted DEI programs within federal agencies many companies are following suit and making changes, which could impact creativity.
The visible change will be the removal of the content advisory warnings from the start of a classic film to the 'Details' box on Disney+. But Disney is making deeper changes to its structures and internal programs, so how will this affect its approach to character design, talent promotion and the kinds of stories Disney could now tell? What does the future of animation look like?
Internally Disney is revising its structures, replacing Diversity & Inclusion performance ratings with a new Talent Strategy category, but the big change is the cancelation of the Reimagine Tomorrow initiative, which was designed to promote underrepresented voices.
Over the years Disney has made great efforts to promote new stories and represent diversity in its animation, starting with The Princess and the Frog but in recent years has included the casting of Black actor Halle Bailey as a Ariel in the The Little Mermaid, Pixar's Elemental featured the first non-binary character in a Pixar film, Turning Red focused on a Chinese-Canadian girl's journey through adolescence, and much more.
Disney and Pixar's drive to tell different stories and design unique characters gave us Moana, Raya and the Last Dragon, Strange World and the most 'woke' of them all, Frozen (yes, remember when two female leads and a sensitive male sidekick was lambasted).
So does Disney turning its back on DEI spell the end of original and inventive storytelling and character design in its animation?
Let us know your thoughts below and we'll feature the most insightful comments in an upcoming article.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.