Disney drops its DEI initiatives - what's next for animation?

No more Frozen, Moana and Raya?

Disney is winding back its DEI initiatives, revealing major changes to the animation empire's approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion. After US President Donald Trump’s executive order targeted DEI programs within federal agencies many companies are following suit and making changes, which could impact creativity.

The visible change will be the removal of the content advisory warnings from the start of a classic film to the 'Details' box on Disney+. But Disney is making deeper changes to its structures and internal programs, so how will this affect its approach to character design, talent promotion and the kinds of stories Disney could now tell? What does the future of animation look like?

