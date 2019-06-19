Welcome to our guide on the best Walmart laptops in 2019. If you've been looking for a new laptop, then Walmart is a great place to look, as it has a huge range of laptops with some very compelling deals.

Because Walmart is such a huge player, it's able offer impressively low prices that its competitors cannot match. Because of the sheer breadth of choice, this guide to the best Walmart laptops will help you pick the best laptop for your needs and budget.

So, which of the best Walmart laptops should you buy? That’s where we can help. We’ve searched the online store to find the biggest deals on Walmart laptops . Right now, we think the best laptop for sale at Walmart is the Dell XPS 13 – but the right choice for you depends on what you want it for.

What are good specs?

If you work or play in the creative industry – in graphic design, video editing, photography, digital art and so on – there are certain specs to look for. You'll need the very best panels and a high colour accuracy for your screen. 1080p is the minimum resolution you should consider, but a 4K monitor is preferable.

You'll also need plenty of power, because creative software such as Adobe's Creative Cloud suite can be fairly resource intensive. As far as minimum specifications go, we recommend a dual-core, 64-bit processor (or, if your budget can stretch to it, a quad-core processor). To perform complex creative tasks, RAM should be no less than 4GB – and ideally 8GB or 16GB.

For most day-to-day tasks, you won't need to buy a Walmart laptop with a discrete graphics card – but for graphic-intensive creative work you’ll need one. An MX150 graphics card will give you some decent graphics performance without costing a fortune. For more demanding graphic work, look into Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti, 1060 and 1070 graphics. If you want very powerful graphics and play a lot of games as well, then an Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card is worth considering - but it will be expensive.

Finally, for storage space, don't go any lower than 120GB because you’ll need enough to install an OS like Windows 10, and to store your files and apps.

Read on for our pick of the best laptops on sale at Walmart.

The best Walmart laptops right now

01. Dell XPS 13

The best Walmart laptop overall

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4k (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Centered webcam

Battery life better than ever

Beautiful optional 4K display

2019 update isn't huge

Expensive

The Dell XPS 13 is by far the best Walmart laptop, and as we've come to expect from Dell's flagship laptop, the 2019 model brings power and performance to its 13-inch design. The latest model comes with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and a bezel-less ‘Infinity Edge’ display. Plus, Its webcam has been placed at the top center of the screen, rather than at the bottom, which a lot of customers have been asking for. You also get a longer battery life in this year's model, and Walmart has some truely impressive deals for this brilliant laptop.

02. Microsoft Surface Laptop

The best Walmart laptop for designers and creatives

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.5-inch, 2,256 x 1,504 PixelSense display | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Gorgeous design

Well built

Windows 10 S is limited

No USB-C

The Surface Laptop is a gorgeously designed notebook from Microsoft, and features a beautiful 13.5-inch, 3:2 PixelSense display that makes it a brilliant laptop for creative purposes. Thanks to its lightweight design, powerful components and gorgeous screen, we think this is one of the best laptops on sale at Walmart for creatives and designers. It has a thin and light design that makes it easy to carry around, and the body is partially made from Italian imported Alcantara fabric material that decorates the keyboard, making it a stylish laptop that's powerful enough to handle creative tasks.

03. Dell XPS 15

The best laptop at Walmart for creatives if you've got a bit more cash to spend

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ - i7-7700HQ | Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen | Storage: 1TB HDD - 512GB SSD

Amazing power

Sublime screen

Slim design

Poor webcam position

The Dell XPS 15 is a brilliant laptop it its own right, but it really excels when it comes to creative work, making it one of the best laptops on sale at Walmart for creatives. It comes with a brilliant 15-inch InfinityEdge screen, and the very top-end version has a 4K colour-accurate display that makes it perfect for creative work. It also boasts plenty of processing power as well, making it a dab hand at rendering large files. It is pricey, however, but if you have a bit of a bigger budget, then this is definitely a laptop worth considering.

04. MacBook (2017)

The best MacBook on sale at Walmart

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core m3 – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12-inch Retina (2,304 x 1,440) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 512GB PCIe SSD | Dimensions (W x D x H): 11.04 x 7.74 x 0.14~0.52in

Incredibly portable

Long battery life

Pricey

Apple's MacBook laptops are well known for being brilliant machines for creatives, but they can also be quite expensive. Last year's MacBook is still a brilliant machine, and Walmart has it on offer for a very compelling price. Its 12-inch screen and thin design make it easy to carry around, so it's a great laptop for working on the go. It's also powerful enough to run intensive programs, and its USB-C port means it's future-proof as well.

05. HP Spectre x360

The best HP laptop on sale at Walmart

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: : Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Long battery life with quick charging

Keyboard has strong tactile feedback

Gets expensive quickly

HP has a great reputation for designing attractive laptops that also feature powerful components, and the HP Spectre x360 is a brilliant example. It has thin bezels that keep the body size down, without compromising on screen size, and its light weight makes it comfortable to use when in tablet mode. This is a great HP laptop on sale at Walmart if you're looking for a stylish device that can act as both a laptop and a tablet.

06. Acer Switch 3

The best budget 2-in-1 laptop at Walmart

CPU: 1.10GHz Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200 - Intel Core i3 7100U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.2-inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD touchscreen | Storage: 64GB - 128GB eMMC

Excellent build quality

Superb value

Tricky hinged stand

No good for games

If you're on the lookout for the best Walmart laptop that also doubles as a tablet – and is affordable as well – then the Acer Switch 3 2017 is the laptop to go for. It's not the most powerful laptop in the world, but it does the job very well considering its price, and features USB Type-C, 8GB RAM, an IPS display and Intel Core i3 7100U CPU for the high-end model. If you want the best budget 2-in-1 laptop, then this is the one to go for, without a doubt.

07. Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370

An absolutely incredible 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8550U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Super thin and light

Powerful core components

Not the cheapest convertible

Fingerprint magnet

The Asus ZenBook Flip S UX370 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around, and Walmart is offering it for a great price. It comes with a new Intel Kaby Lake R 8th-generation processor powering the device, plenty of RAM and a super-fast PCIe SSD in certain models – this is an absolutely stunning laptop. Its 2-in-1 design means you can use it as both a laptop and a tablet. This makes it a supremely versatile model that's ideal for creatives, and easily the best Asus laptop on sale at Walmart.

08. Asus Chromebook Flip

The best Chromebook laptop on sale at Walmart

CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare | Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Tactile keyboard

No out-of-box Android app support

Middling speakers

If you're looking for the best Chromebook laptop Walmart sells, then we have to give it to the excellent Asus Chromebook Flip C302. This is a device which encapsulates what makes Chromebooks so good. It's light, fast and with a long battery life, and as with other Chromebooks, it's a lot more affordable than a Windows or Mac laptop - while still performing very well. The Asus Chromebook Flip C302 is easily one of the best Chromebooks, and one of the best Walmart laptops, money can buy. It comes with an Intel Core processor, full 1080p display, touchscreen, backlit keyboard and USB-C port.

