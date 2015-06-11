New Talent: Liverpool School of Art and Design degree show 2015

If you're looking for the best new graduates for your studio or agency, don't miss Computer Arts' New Talent special, issue 243, featuring the team's handpicked selection of the UK's best graduates – on sale 24 July 2015.

The Liverpool School of Art and Design degree show 2015 ends this week, but never fear — if you won't get a chance to attend we've compiled a choice selection of some of the most interesting graphic design projects on display.

If you're on the hunt for new talent, here's some of the best that this year's Liverpool graduates have to offer.

This collection of images by Dan Howden was inspired by a visit to Cape Cod in June of 2014.

"I stayed in Hyannis and was struck by the Cape’s colour and architecture and I thought my surroundings leant themselves to Linocut," he explains.

"This feeling was further established when I caught a Ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, South of Cape Cod, and was left in awe of the Island’s toy-town-like aesthetic. My final Semester at LJMU presented me with the opportunity to dedicate a project to the Cape."

He took hundreds of photographs during his trip and selected six favourites to make into Linocuts.

Dance and musicals have always been major interests in Sam Warner's life, so she decided to create an animation project focusing on on of her favourites – Singin’ in the Rain.

"Instead of simply recreating the choreography, which seemed like an obvious choice, I realised Labanotation would be a perfect solution to bring the musical numbers and animation together."

Labanotation (created by Rudolf Laban) is a notation system used to record dance choreography.

"I illustrated my own set of the abstract symbols and then used After Effects to animate them," she explains.



"In total I created 20 short animation sequences using my animated symbols overlaying the Singin’ in the Rain footage. My symbols focus on particular dance movements or stage directions in the chosen scene.



"I am going to continue to combine animated Labanotation with other forms of dance. I’d love them to increase more awareness of the notation, as I believe it’s becoming a forgotten practice."

You can also view the animations on Tumblr.

Sana Iqbal's project Impossible Until Done is a set of posters and a book intended to promote political engagement and provide guidance on how to become more politically active.

Sana explains her motivations: "The upcoming 2015 election was a key moment to re-engage the public with politics. In recent years scandals, austerity and growing inequality have destroyed the people’s faith in government. Our democracy has been diluted down to one vote every five years."

She undertook research which indicated that British political design should be "exciting, honest and communicate at a human level".

To reflect the energy of political activism, Sana created vibrant screen prints which were used as backgrounds for the posters and book. "I reduced my guide from mountains of information and essays to concise statements," she told us.

"The title for the project was the hardest step and through endless brainstorming ‘Impossible Until Done’ perfectly pinned down my publication's message. It was inspired by a Nelson Mandela quote, making it’s meaning even more potent and relevant."

Joe Rampley's architectural illustrations of the buildings near the docks in Liverpool use a technique of reducing shapes, colours and compositions to create images in a minimalist style.

"I find reducing a structure to it's key elements satisfying and I've been developing this process for a few years now," he tells us.

"I took hundreds of photos around Liverpool for this series of illustrations, and selected photos based on their compositions and how the building could be illustrated through my particular style. I then began the illustration process in Photoshop."

Matthew Varker was asked to create the typography and signage for the LJMU Degree Show 2015, which he did using hand-manipulated type. All of his previous type work had been totally screen-based, so his main motivation here was to get away from his Mac for a change.

"I wanted to get up and get hands on with type, and leaving the studio to photocopy maybe one hundred experiments in order to get one perfect piece allowed me to do this," he says.

"I’d print out whatever class or phrase was needed, go and play around with it on the photocopier, come back to the studio and lay each experiment on the ground, assessing and narrowing down the copies until I had my chosen type.

"It was a little like Britain’s Got Talent, but without two small Geordies interrupting."

The final selections were then scanned and fixed up with the good old Mac.

The LJMU GD&I 2015 graduate publication, named after the third year studio space, was designed, edited and curated by Charlene Errity and James McNeff.

"It features articles written by students, reflecting on the projects, trips and experiences that were significant in our time here. Also, we included advice pages featuring quotes from designers that have had contact with the course, set against photographs of the third year studio taken by another student," Charlene told us.

"We decided to focus on the total time of the course in seconds, minutes, hours and days by setting it on the cover and crossed out in black to really emphasise the end of our degree, and mark the next stage in our creative careers.

"It’s a bit of a in-joke as well, to mimic blacked-out timetables that tutors would give us towards looming final deadlines!"

