Luxury store gets a magical papercraft window display

One of Zim&Zou's storefront installations for Hermès Maison Shanghai

French duo Zim&Zou has given luxury store Hermès Maison Shanghai a magical makeover with an enchanting new window installation featuring handcrafted leather and paper creatures.

Using offcuts from Hermès workshops in Paris, the pair spent almost three months carefully crafting hundreds of feathers, scales, claws and wings to create a stunning, supernatural world inhabited by birds butterflies, fish and fowl.

The concept – Natural History Museum meets cabinet of curiosities – features two main windows: air and water. An impressive five-metre papercraft dinosaur skull features in the latter, and Zim&Zou's Lucie Thomas and Thibault called on the support of a talented local team to help bring their vision to life.

Watching over events in one of the smaller displays is Zim&Zou's orange leather fox, first seen in the pair's incredible Hermès Bareclona storefront installation, which we reported on last summer.

