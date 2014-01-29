The best free tech and email icons

Icons are a requirement for any web related project but creating your own custom icons for each project is rarely practical as it’s time-consuming. On the other hand, finding those hidden treasures in a pool of tens of thousands of icon packs also takes time. And finding great icons that are also free for grabs is even more difficult. So we've picked out the best specialist icon sets that are completely free for you to download, this time for tech and email applications.

Tech icon sets

Featuring several wireless and communication icons these can be downloaded in ESP format and edited to suit various projects.

Featuring 32 wonderfully elegant icons in JPG, PNG and PNG formats and in 32px x 32px size, this icon set is free to download and use in both personal and commercial projects.

Free to download icon set that includes some original, bold and nicely designed touch gesture icons. Available in PSD, EPS, PNG formats in five different sizes (48px, 64px, 128px, 256px and 512px), these would fit well within most applications.

The legal guide icons, designed by Alvaro Casanova, provide a very unique and high quality set that can be used for tech sites. Icons include infographics, responsive, mobile and interface as PNGs. The icon set is at the end of the article.

Email icon sets

These simple email icons make it easier for your customers to get in touch and they are free to use on both personal and commercial projects.

A useful resource that collates 30 mail icons that will give your site a lift.

