I've picked the 4 best Amazon Spring Sale deals for creatives

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, and it could be the moment you've been waiting for if you're hoping to upgrade your setup for creative work. The 2024 spring sale includes a range of deals on creative tech, including on laptops, monitors, external SSDs and more.

I've picked out four of the highlights below, including a laptop found in our best laptops for graphic design guide, one of our favourite 2-in-1 laptops, one of our best USB-C monitor picks and one of our favourite hard drives. Note that for some of the deals, you'll need to be quick. While Amazon says the Big Spring Sale will run until 11:59pm on March 25, some of the deals are flash discounts running for one day only. You can browse all of the deals on the Amazon Big Spring Sale landing page.

The best Amazon Spring Sale deals for creatives

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Zenbook-Pro-14-5-UX8402VU-AS96T%2Fdp%2FB0BT7B5XTX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $2,299 $1,899 at Amazon

Save $400: This versatile dual-screen laptop is an innovative option for creatives, as we noted in our <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/asus-zenbook-pro-14-duo-oled-2023" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">review. It boasts massive power for graphics work thanks to a Nvidia GPU and 32GB of RAM, while the extra touchscreen display can speed up workflows by providing space for user interface controls in Adobe software, to review images or to organise folders.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Lightweight-Processor-Multi-Tasking-Sapphire%2Fdp%2FB0B9PV9N1Y%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,599 $1,160.49 at Amazon

Save $438.51: If you prefer a compact 2-in-1, the Surface pro 9 is powerful tablet-cum-laptop if you add the Type Cover. In fact, it's the device I'm writing on at this moment. This is the only cheapest price we've seen outside of Black Friday.

Asus ProArt Display PA278QV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Display-Professional-Monitor-PA279CRV%2Fdp%2FB0BQPSX5CR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $469 $416.99 at Amazon

Save $52.01: This was already a good value monitor for creative work, and now there's 11 per cent off the price. It's a 4K display with USB-C connectivity and it offers a wide colour gamut covering 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB.

Western Digital 2TB SSD: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWestern-Digital-Passport-Protection-Encryption%2Fdp%2FB08F1VVBL9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,499 $1,199 at Amazon

Save $300: This sturdy external SSD from Western Digital is the best Amazon Spring Sale deal I can find for those who need to boost their storage space. It's shock and vibration resistant and can hit transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s.

