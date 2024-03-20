I've picked the 4 best Amazon Spring Sale deals for creatives

By Joseph Foley
published

Big savings on laptops, monitors and more.

Four of the best deals for creatives in the Amazon Big Spring Sale
(Image credit: Asus / Microsoft / WD)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full swing, and it could be the moment you've been waiting for if you're hoping to upgrade your setup for creative work. The 2024 spring sale includes a range of deals on creative tech, including on laptops, monitors, external SSDs and more. 

I've picked out four of the highlights below, including a laptop found in our best laptops for graphic design guide, one of our favourite 2-in-1 laptops, one of our best USB-C monitor picks and one of our favourite hard drives. Note that for some of the deals, you'll need to be quick. While Amazon says the Big Spring Sale will run until 11:59pm on March 25, some of the deals are flash discounts running for one day only. You can browse all of the deals on the Amazon Big Spring Sale landing page.

The best Amazon Spring Sale deals for creatives

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo: $2,299 $1,899 at AmazonSave $400:

ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Zenbook-Pro-14-5-UX8402VU-AS96T%2Fdp%2FB0BT7B5XTX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$2,299 $1,899 at Amazon
Save $400: This versatile dual-screen laptop is an innovative option for creatives, as we noted in our <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/asus-zenbook-pro-14-duo-oled-2023" data-link-merchant="creativebloq.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">review. It boasts massive power for graphics work thanks to a Nvidia GPU and 32GB of RAM, while the extra touchscreen display can speed up workflows by providing space for user interface controls in Adobe software, to review images or to organise folders.

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,599 $1,160.49 at Amazon Save $438.51:

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Lightweight-Processor-Multi-Tasking-Sapphire%2Fdp%2FB0B9PV9N1Y%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,599 $1,160.49 at Amazon
Save $438.51: If you prefer a compact 2-in-1, the Surface pro 9 is powerful tablet-cum-laptop if you add the Type Cover. In fact, it's the device I'm writing on at this moment. This is the only cheapest price we've seen outside of Black Friday.

View Deal
Asus ProArt Display PA278QV: &nbsp;$469&nbsp;$416.99 at Amazon Save $52.01:

Asus ProArt Display PA278QV:  <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Display-Professional-Monitor-PA279CRV%2Fdp%2FB0BQPSX5CR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$469 $416.99 at Amazon
Save $52.01: This was already a good value monitor for creative work, and now there's 11 per cent off the price. It's a 4K display with USB-C connectivity and it offers a wide colour gamut covering 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB.

View Deal
Western Digital 2TB SSD: $1,499 $1,199 at Amazon Save $300:

Western Digital 2TB SSD: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWestern-Digital-Passport-Protection-Encryption%2Fdp%2FB08F1VVBL9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,499 $1,199 at Amazon
Save $300: This sturdy external SSD from Western Digital is the best Amazon Spring Sale deal I can find for those who need to boost their storage space. It's shock and vibration resistant and can hit transfer speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s.

View Deal

For more bargains, see our pick of the best Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles