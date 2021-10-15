This stunning Dell laptop just got a massive price cut in pre-Black Friday deal

Dell makes some of the best laptops around, and right now there's a Dell laptop deal that can save your a full third of the price of a new machine. Adorama has $500 off the Dell Inspiron 15-7591, taking the price to just $999.

This 15.6in Full HD notebook boasts a powerful Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of storage and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. It already offered a lot of power for the price, and now it's just become even better value. It also has a range of expandability options so there's even chance to upgrade it further later on.

That's in the US. Meanwhile, in the UK, you can save £200 on the Dell XPS 13 9300 Full HD Laptop at Amazon. This 13in laptop is one of the best high-end ulta portable laptops around, packing tons of power in a gorgeous, super compact chassis. It's boasts a Intel Core i7-1065G7 (10th Gen) processor and, again, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

The best pre-Black Friday Dell laptop deal: US

Dell Inspiron 15-7591 15.6in Full HD Notebook: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Adorama

Save $500: The Dell Inspiron 15-759 in platinum silver is a powerful laptop with plenty of ports, decent battery life and expandability options. The perfect machine to work on. View Deal

The best pre-Black Friday Dell laptop deal: UK

Dell New XPS 13 9300 13in Full HD Laptop : £1,299.00 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $200: Amazon's shaved 15 per cent off the price of this 13in laptop in Dell's premium XPS range. It looks sleek with super streamlined chassis and boasts a vivid 16:10 screen and long battery life. At this price, this won't last long. View Deal

If you're looking for a different Dell laptop deal check out more current prices available below.

