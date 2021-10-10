This pre-Black Friday Dell laptop deal is the best we've seen for months

As we saw last year, there are already great deals coming through a month ahead of this year's Black Friday, and Dell are leading the charge with this massive $300 off their flagship Touch laptop the XPS 13 – down from $1,049 to just $749.

This is amongst the best price reductions we've seen on the popular device, and may be a result of the recent release of the Dell XPS 17 laptop. Whatever the reason, this deal beats the previous one that came out for the 'Black Friday in July' event earlier this year. That was a saving of $200, so this really is the best reduction we've seen on the Touch version of the XPS 13 for a while.

If you're looking for more deals, buckle in with our dedicated page on November's Black Friday deals, and if you're looking for more laptop options, our Surface Pro Black Friday page will guide you to the best upcoming deals.

The best Dell XPS 13 Touch deal right now: US

Dell XPS 13 Touch: $1,049.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $300: This is one of the best laptops for creatives. It's 13.3-inches and highly capable, and comes with a 11th Gen i5 Intel processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. It's fast and responsive, and with its InfinityEdge Touch Display, it's versatile too.

Dell XPS 13: $949.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $200: If you're not after an XPS 13 with a touch screen, then you can still get it without, and bag a decent saving too. Right now, there's a $200 discount on the laptop, with a year or premium support included. It's a cracking all-rounder laptop.

Dell XPS 15: $1,799.99 $1,549 at Dell

Save $250: Need something bigger? The Dell XPS 15 boasts a larger (you guessed it) 15-inch, non-glare display, plus a powerful 10th Gen i7 processor. Add to that 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and you've got a serious work laptop for all digital creatives.

The best Dell XPS 13 Touch deal right now: UK

New Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: £1,499.99 £1,198.99 at Dell

Save £300: Big UK deals on the above models are a little thin on the ground, but this £300 saving on the all new XPS 13 2-in-1 is well worth a look. Thin and powerful with its 11th Gen i7 processor, it's a great option if you want the versatility of both a tablet and a laptop.

Not seen what you're looking for yet? Here are some more deals on Dell laptops, wherever you are in the world...