Emma mattress discount codes: Save up to 30% on all the best Emma mattresses

Here at CB, we're all about harnessing the creative power of sleep, which is why we've rounded up the best Emma mattress discount codes and deals. Getting enough sleep is vital in order for your brain to keep functioning properly, not to mention being filled with creative inspiration. So if you're current bed set up is in need of a little attention, these Emma mattress discounts have you covered.

Emma is a leading mattress maker, and there are some great savings to be had on the brand. Which Emma mattress is for you? The Emma Original mattress comes with three layers of ultra-comfortable memory foam and in the context of their other mattresses, is a medium-firm mattress. The Emma Hybrid has a bit more bounce to it, and also sees some great discounts.

The amazing thing about Emma mattresses is that you really get the chance to make sure it's right for you. In the US, you'll get a 100-night trial period. In the UK it's 200 nights. If you don't like it in that time, you can get it picked up for free and get a full refund. Now that show's Emma has confidence in its product!

Our dedicated price checker guarantees the best prices on an Emma mattress, and we've also added Emma mattress discount codes below to save you both time and money. If you're looking for more deals, make sure to bookmark our round up of Amazon Prime Day 2020, which takes place on 13-14 October.

The best Emma mattress discount code: US

US: Get 30% off Emma mattresses

Right now you can get 30% off Emma mattresses using the code SWEATERS, and there's 35% off bundle deals. Offer valid until 29 September 2020.

US: Keyworkers get an additional 10% off Emma mattresses

Front line workers in the US are eligible for an additional 10% off Emma mattresses as a thank you for their work. Eligible workers can email Emma with proof of their employment to get the discount.



The best Emma mattress discount code: UK

UK: Get 25% off Emma mattresses

Right now you can get 25% off Emma mattresses using the code ENDSEPTEMBER25 in Emma's autmn sale. Offer valid until 11 October 2020.

UK: Keyworkers get 30% off Emma mattresses

Keyworkers in the UK get 30% off Emma mattresses as a thank you for their work. Educators, healthcare workers and those who work in the emergency services are all eligible for this discount.

(Image credit: Emma)

The best Emma mattress deals of 2020 The best-selling mattress guarantees you a good sleep Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super king | Depth: 25cm | Filling: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium firm | Trial: US: 100 nights; UK: 200 nights | Guarantee: 10 years Visit Site Multi-award winning Exceptional comfort Cheap fee to get rid of old mattress Pricier than other options

How good is the Emma mattress?

The Emma mattress isn't the UK's most-awarded mattress for nothing. Its unique design distributes pressure across the mattress, meaning that you can wave goodbye to any aches and pains. It's made from breathable memory foam and adapts to support your body, and it comes with 10-year guarantee (plus that epic free trial we mentioned earlier). Delivery is a breeze, too, as the Emma mattress comes in a vacuum packed box.

