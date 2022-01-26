GameStop set to release PS5 stock tomorrow (but there's a catch)

It's an understatement to say things haven't gone as planned for the PS5 since its 12 November 2020 release, with bots and component shortages blocking many potential buyers. But restock events are real (if fleeting) and tomorrow, Thursday 27 January, GameStop is set to release brand new stock in the US... but there's a catch.

It's likely that you'll have to sign up to GameStop's membership service first, at a cost of $19.99, to (potentially) benefit from this wave of PS5 stock. That's what the Texas retail giant did for the last stock release, and it looks like they'll do the same again tomorrow.

The stock tip was leaked from GameStop employees (according to tech newsletter The Shortcut), and the retailer made good with PS5 stock for the recent 14 January restock wave. So we're pretty confident there will be stock made available. For more recent news, check out our dedicated PS5 restock page.

Could stock be about to start moving again? (Image credit: Charles Sims on Unsplash)

However, if you do get the PowerUp Rewards Pro membership, you'll not only have the chance to get a PS5 in one of the selected GameStop stores in the US, you'll also benefit from boosted trade-in credit and other exclusive offers.

Not sold on this latest potential PS5 stock offer? We also recently reported on Sony offering gamers a chance to get the console through PlayStation Direct. That includes Europe as well as the US, so it's well worth a look.

Looking for other console deals? Check out our page on the best Nintendo Switch deals right now, or if you're feeling plush, look at the slightly more expensive Nintendo Switch OLED deals.

