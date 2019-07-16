Get $100 off a Wacom Intuos Pro at Walmart

It's still Amazon Prime Day, but if you have an eye for a bargain but don't want to sign up for Prime then there are still some sweet deals to be had if you look around.

One of the best we've seen today is available at Walmart. It has a cracking pair of deals on the Wacom Intuos Pro, and if you're in the market for a top quality graphics tablet then now's the time to pounce.

If size matters to you then you'll want to take a look at Walmart's offer on the large Intuos Pro. It's available now for $399.95 – that's $100 off the RRP and a thoroughly inviting price for a multi-touch tablet with Wacom's Pro Pen 2, giving you 8.192 pressure levels plus around 60 levels of tilt recognition.

Wacom Intuos Pro, Large: Was $499.95, now $399.95 at Walmart

Save $100: The large Intuos Pro is the ideal multi-touch tablet for artists and designers who want to work digitally from start to finish on any project. With $100 off the normal price this is a deal not to miss!View Deal

The best saving, though, is on the medium sized model. A bit smaller than the large Intuos Pro, the medium is otherwise identical – not to mention more portable – and is on sale at Walmart for $279.95, again saving you $100, but taking a much bigger chunk off the RRP than you'll get with the larger Pro.

Wacom Intuos Pro, Medium: Was $379.95, now $279.95

Save $100: Just like the large Intuos Pro, but a little more compact, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in an all-digital drawing setup without breaking the bank.View Deal

Both models feature an intuitive multi-touch surface, eight express keys and a customisable touch ring, enabling you to set up your Intuos Pro to work best with your workflow. If you want to know more, take a look at our Wacom Intuos Pro review.

And if you're keeping an eye out for Prime Day bargains, don't forget that you can take advantage of Amazon's deals by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial that you can cancel as soon as you've stocked up on savings.

