Improve your drawing skills with this 8 hour course

So you want to learn how to draw. To become great at something requires time, practise, and patience, and you will hone all those qualities when you take the How to Draw from Beginner to Master Course. This course teaches you the fundamentals of drawing in 72 lectures. It's valued at $199 but is on sale for $14.99.

Whether you are starting from the bottom or have some drawing skills, this course will help you improve each step of the way. You will learn time-honoured techniques in eight hours' worth of educational videos. In these videos, you will learn the methods applied by legendary artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci, John Singer Sergeant, and more.

Feel confident enough to move on from humans and draw other objects such as animals, figures, and more? Check out our list of the how to draw tutorials here. What about supplies? You need those to start! Here's a guide on the best pencils for drawing.

Go from beginner to master

Instructed by John Patric Daniels, an NYC-based artist and illustrator, the exercises start off by going over what supplies you need and then goes over the foundations of drawing. After that, you'll move on to drawing things such as a cueball, the human eye, hands, and lastly, portraits. The beginner to master course goes into great detail and explains how to use an axis line, primary shading, adding details, outlining, interior shapes, making values uniform, and much more. You will also learn about the different pencil lead weights and what each one is best used for.

This how-to course is given an average rating of 4.7/5 stars from users who purchased it. One student says, "This course covered exactly what I needed to elevate my beginner's skill level. The instructor taught me how to find and adjust proportions to get a realistic likeness at the start of my drawing."

You will have lifetime access to How to Draw from Beginning to Master Course, so you can go back and take it all over again (however many times you want) if you ever want to brush up on the primary skills. For a limited time, you can begin your journey of learning a new skill for just $14.99 – a saving of 92 per cent off the original price!

Prices subject to change.

