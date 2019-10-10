Here’s where to get a discount on Apple’s brand new iPad

Who doesn't want to make a saving on the latest iPad? Apple released its new entry-level device only a month ago – and we were surprised but impressed at just how cheap the price was. There's more good news: you can already grab a discount on this brand new device when you buy from Amazon. There's a small $29 saving to be had on the 128GB version, and while it's not quite as impressive as the best Black Friday iPad deals, every little helps when it comes to buying an Apple device.

That's right, when you order from Amazon, you can purchase the 10.2-inch display, 128GB iPad 2019 for $399.99, down from the normal price of $429.

And that's not all, the 11-inch iPad Pro is also available at a discount price, with Amazon knocking it down from $799 to $674. That's a much bigger saving of $125 on a device that's perfect for digital artists looking to pick up an Apple tablet on the cheap.

The 10.2-inch 2019 iPad is touted as an entry-level Apple device, and it's perfectly optimised to deliver a superior viewing experience for films, TV shows and online videos. It's even packed with Apple's A10 Fusion processor, so you know that it will load social media feeds, emails and writing documents smoothly.

What's more, it's even compatible with the Apple Pencil. You will need to by one separately, but we've got you covered with the best Apple Pencil deals of 2019.

The 2019 iPad comes with Apple's new iPadOS, which includes a dark mode, mouse support and a swipeable keyboard. It also has a battery life that lasts for up to 10 hours.

New 10.2-inch, 128GB iPad 2019: Was $429.99, now $399.99

Save $29: Apple's new entry-level device offers excellent performance and fantastic features. With long battery life and Apple's A10 Fusion processor, it's here to help you work easily.

If you're after something a little more powerful, the 11-inch iPad Pro could be just what you're after. With Apple's A12X Bionic processor, it packs more of a punch, and allows graphic designers to bring their ideas to life.

Just like the iPad 2019, it offers up to 10 hours of battery life. This device also comes with a Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and wide colour. A 12MP back camera and 7MP TrueDepth front camera tops off this impressive tablet.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch, 64GB: Was $799, now $674

Save $125: With edge-to-edge display and nicely rounded corners, the 11-inch iPad Pro looks good, and performs brilliantly. It's also perfectly suited to the demands of designers.

Still not quite what you're after? Check out these other iPad deals.

