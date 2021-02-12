Get a brand new Apple iPad for under $300 with this incredible deal

If you've always fancied an iPad but tend to balk at the price, now's the perfect time to take a punt on virtually everyone's favourite tablet. Right now there's a deal on that'll get you a brand new eighth generation iPad for just under $300, which is a pretty sweet price whichever way you look at it.

The basic 10.2-inch iPad isn't quite as powerful or as slim as the latest iPad Pro or iPad Air, but all in all it's a pretty impressive tablet, and you can get yourself a 32GB Wi-Fi model in either gold or space gray for a mere $299 at the moment. You can find it at Amazon; just be careful not to select the silver option by mistake as that'll cost you quite a bit more.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch: $299 at Amazon

The entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is a thoroughly capable tablet for creatives on a budget, and right now you can get it from Amazon for just under $300. It'll work with the first-generation Apple Pencil as well as the Smart Keyboard, making it an ideal portable work machine.View Deal

There's a lot to love about the entry-level 32GB iPad, even if it doesn't quite have the appeal of its more expensive siblings. It boasts a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display that'll make all your creative endeavours look their absolute best, and it's powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, so whatever creative apps you want to use will run like a dream.

If you want to use it for drawing or sketching it's compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, which may not be as advanced as the latest model but still puts in a creditable performance. And for taking care of business it'll also work with Apple's Smart Keyboard, saving you the hassle of typing on the screen.

The 10.2-inch iPad also comes with an 8MP back camera for taking wonderfully sharp photos, as well as a 1.2MP front camera that works brilliantly for video conferencing while you're working from home. It also has stereo speakers and it'll give you up to 10 hours of battery life, which should see you through the working day with plenty of charge to spare.

To get your hands on this fantastic deal, head straight to Amazon right now; don't hang about, though, as this offer won't last forever.

Related articles: