The iPad Pro price plummets to under a grand in unbeatable deal

If you're thinking you're too late to grab a brilliant iPad Pro deal before Christmas, you're dead wrong! Right now you can get a brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with a whopping $100 off, bringing it down to $979, and get it delivered before Christmas. It's a deal that equals the best Black Friday deals we saw on this model, and well worth snapping up.

This is the M1-chipped iPad Pro, which was only released this year, so we're pretty surprised to see this much taken off the price. It features Apple's brand new, lightning fast chip, as well as a stunning Liquid Retina display. It's also compatible with Apple Pencil 2, so it's great for creative work.

The best iPad Pro deal for Christmas: US

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): $1,079.99 iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): $1,079.99 $979 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This is the biggest and best saving on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro right now. It comes with an M1 chip, liquid retina display and a 128GB SSD. It's a great tablet, and it's at one of the best prices we've seen yet.



The best iPad Pro deal for Christmas: UK

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): £999 iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): £999 £957.93 at Amazon

Save £41: In the UK, Amazon has got the best deal on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Save £41 on the powerhouse iPad Pro with M1 chip, liquid retina display and 128GB SSD. It's got cracking 12 and 10MP cameras too.



Not in the US or UK? Here are the best options that you've got wherever you are in the world...

