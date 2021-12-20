The iPad Pro price plummets to under a grand in unbeatable deal

By published

This 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the biggest of the new tablets.

Apple iPad Pro deal
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

If you're thinking you're too late to grab a brilliant iPad Pro deal before Christmas, you're dead wrong! Right now you can get a brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with a whopping $100 off, bringing it down to $979, and get it delivered before Christmas. It's a deal that equals the best Black Friday deals we saw on this model, and well worth snapping up.

This is the M1-chipped iPad Pro, which was only released this year, so we're pretty surprised to see this much taken off the price. It features Apple's brand new, lightning fast chip, as well as a stunning Liquid Retina display. It's also compatible with Apple Pencil 2, so it's great for creative work.

If you're still on the lookout for more deals, check out our page dedicated to the best Apple deals out there.  

The best iPad Pro deal for Christmas: US

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): $1,079.99

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): $1,079.99 $979 at B&H Photo
Save $100: This is the biggest and best saving on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro right now. It comes with an M1 chip, liquid retina display and a 128GB SSD. It's a great tablet, and it's at one of the best prices we've seen yet.

View Deal

The best iPad Pro deal for Christmas: UK

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): £999

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): £999 £957.93 at Amazon
Save £41: In the UK, Amazon has got the best deal on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Save £41 on the powerhouse iPad Pro with M1 chip, liquid retina display and 128GB SSD. It's got cracking 12 and 10MP cameras too.

View Deal

Not in the US or UK? Here are the best options that you've got wherever you are in the world...

Related articles: 

Beren Neale
Beren Neale

Beren Neale is the deals editor at Creative Bloq. After editing several creative and design magazines - including the graphic design mag Computer Arts - he found his home on the biggest global art and design website, helping digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need. 

Related articles