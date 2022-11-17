PS5 Black Friday deals live blog: the best early offers on PS5 consoles, games, SSDs and controllers

The best PS5 deals have already started to appear even though Black Friday doesn't begin in earnest until 25 November (though Amazon UK has gone rogue and is kicking things off from midnight tonight). This means if you're looking for PS5 deals on PlayStation 5 consoles, PS5 games and PS5 controllers now is a great time to start looking.

Ahead of clicking on the deals, remember some golden rules: first be sure the deal is actually worthwhile. It's common practice for retailers to hike prices and lower them as deals, so keep in mind the PS5's RRP is $499.99 / £479.99. The PS5 Digital Edition is $399.99 / £389.99.

What you may find this November is a lot of value will come from bundle deals that package together the console and games. We also expect Sony to heavily discount its PS Plus tiers – Sony's PS5 subscriber service offers monthly free games, cloud gaming and more. Read our in depth PS5 review (opens in new tab) to remind yourself why Sony's latest console is so sought after.

Right now there are also some excellent PS5 SSD deals (opens in new tab) as well as PS5 game offers. Below we'll regularly update this PS5 deals live blog with new offers (why not compare the games below to those in our best PS5 games list (opens in new tab)). Continue reading for the best early PS5 Black Friday deals on consoles, PS5 games, PS5 controllers and more.

Early PS5 Black Friday deals: US

(opens in new tab) The Last Of Us Part 1: $69.99 $58.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save 15%: The newest game from Naughty Dog remakes the classic The Last Of Us for PS5, and its one of the best-looking games on PS5. You may have bulked at re-buying this classic at full price but now with a slim $11 discount it looks like a good buy. Find for more PS5 game deals at Walmart. (opens in new tab)

Early Black Friday PS5 deals: UK