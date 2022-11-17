Live
PS5 Black Friday deals live blog: the best early offers on PS5 consoles, games, SSDs and controllers
All the best early PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals in one place.
The best PS5 deals have already started to appear even though Black Friday doesn't begin in earnest until 25 November (though Amazon UK has gone rogue and is kicking things off from midnight tonight). This means if you're looking for PS5 deals on PlayStation 5 consoles, PS5 games and PS5 controllers now is a great time to start looking.
Ahead of clicking on the deals, remember some golden rules: first be sure the deal is actually worthwhile. It's common practice for retailers to hike prices and lower them as deals, so keep in mind the PS5's RRP is $499.99 / £479.99. The PS5 Digital Edition is $399.99 / £389.99.
What you may find this November is a lot of value will come from bundle deals that package together the console and games. We also expect Sony to heavily discount its PS Plus tiers – Sony's PS5 subscriber service offers monthly free games, cloud gaming and more. Read our in depth PS5 review (opens in new tab) to remind yourself why Sony's latest console is so sought after.
Right now there are also some excellent PS5 SSD deals (opens in new tab) as well as PS5 game offers. Below we'll regularly update this PS5 deals live blog with new offers (why not compare the games below to those in our best PS5 games list (opens in new tab)). Continue reading for the best early PS5 Black Friday deals on consoles, PS5 games, PS5 controllers and more.
Early PS5 Black Friday deals: US
- GameStop: PS5 Digital Edition + God Of War Ragnarök for $459.99 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Save up to $47 on a mix of PS5 games (opens in new tab)
- Target: $20 off on Sony INZONE H9 noise cancelling headset (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Samsung 980 PRO SSD 1TB down to $119.99 (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Save $50 on The Quarry – now
$70$20 (opens in new tab)
The Last Of Us Part 1:
$69.99 $58.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save 15%: The newest game from Naughty Dog remakes the classic The Last Of Us for PS5, and its one of the best-looking games on PS5. You may have bulked at re-buying this classic at full price but now with a slim $11 discount it looks like a good buy. Find for more PS5 game deals at Walmart. (opens in new tab)
Early Black Friday PS5 deals: UK
- Currys: Extra value PS5 God Of War Ragnarök bundles from £669 (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: DualSense controller + FIFA 23 for £79.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: £10 off PS5 DualSense controller (opens in new tab)
- Game: PS5 console bundles from £449.99 (opens in new tab)
PS5 DualSense controller + FIFA 23:
£99.99 £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £20 Get the new FIFA 23 just in time for the World Cup and get a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller with 20% off. This is one of the best PS5 deals on offer at the moment.
Voted no 2 in our list of the best PS5 games this year, Elden Ring has been reduced to £46.42 over on Amazon UK (opens in new tab). This is a small amount off its £50 price tag at other retailers, but it's the cheapest you'll find it on the web right now, and will afford you a coffee alongside immersing yourself in this epic epic third-person role-playing game.
We're back. Sorry for the delay, but finding good PS5 deals is tricky right now. Third-party sellers and price hikes aplenty means tracking down actual savings is much harder than you might think. But, patience is a virtue, right? And we've finally found a deal that doesn't mean you forking out well over the odds.
Over at Game in the UK, you can get a PS5 console and Horizon West bundle for £519.99 (opens in new tab), which is £10 less than if you were to buy this bundle directly from Playstation. The cheapest we could find this game to buy separately was £40, which means this bundle doesn't actually represent any savings, but it what it does offer is value for money, and that's just about as good as it gets right now on Playstation's highly sought after console.
Hey, it's Ian here, and welcome to the first of many PS5 deals I'll be sharing with you as Black Friday starts early this year. While actual PS5 console discounts may be lacking there are some excellent bundle deals already appearing.
UK gamers can get a good value bundle from retailer Currys right now has a great value PlayStation 5 bundle for £669 (opens in new tab)that includes with God Of War Ragnarök, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II and the Barracuda X Headset. This bundle offers two of November's biggest games with a PS5 and an excellent gaming headset.
