Magical new Narnia cover art is a notch above the usual movie tie-ins

The Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer has sparked a lot of debate about Greta Gerwig's upcoming interpretation of CS Lewis's novel. The first story in the Narnia saga chronologically but the sixth to be published, the novel has been passed over for screen adaptations until now, perhaps partly because it's the most fantastical of the seven.

If you want to read it before Netflix's movie reaches cinemas in February, publisher HarperCollins has a treat for you. It's re-publishing the entire Narnia series with cover art inspired by the film: and the special editions are more interesting to look at that the usual movie tie ins.

The seven books in The Chronicles of Narnia have sold more than 120 million copies worldwide and have been adapted into more than 60 different languages to date. There's long been a debate about the best order to read them: the Magician's Nephew first, or before The Last Battle to reflect the order of publication?

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Either way, there's a new Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew Movie Tie-in Paperback going on sale November 10, 2026. But more interesting visually is the Deluxe Collector’s Edition with a shimmery foil jacket, foil-stamped case, digital printed edges and endpapers and vibrant cover illustration.

(Image credit: HarperCollins)

Unlike many movie tie-in, this edition eschews photography from the film and shows its connection in a different way: the artwork is by Vance Kovacs, who was the concept artist for the film.

Vance's previous work has ranged from Dungeons & Dragons to movies like The Lion King and Jungle Book and Black Panther to games like God of War. His Magician's Nephew cover depicts Aslan singing Narnia into existence, with vibrant streams of light, stars, and colors bursting upward from the lion's mouth.

Five emblems suspended within the rays of light feature key elements from the story: Fledge, the winged horse, Aslan's Profile, the apple of life, the lamppost and a bell-hammer representing the world of Charn.

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On sale November 17, 2026, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, Sam's Club and Target have their own exclusive editions with different edge designs, with Target's showing the lamppost that marks the spot where Narnia was born.

There's also a Chronicles of Narnia 7-Book Movie Tie-in Paperback Box Set and Hardcover Box Set all with "movie aesthetic" covers illustrated by Vance Kovacs (above).