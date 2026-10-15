For many, the Chronicles of Narnia bring back fond childhood memories, whether it's the original children's book series or the iconic 2005 movie. With Greta Gerwig's new adaptation on the horizon, there are already some strong feelings about the film's stylistic choices – especially when it comes to Aslan.

As a key figure in the franchise, Aslan's character design is not something you want to mess up. Taking a more abstract approach to the lion's look, Narnia purists are already kicking up a fuss, proving that, to some, character design can make or break a movie.

NARNIA: THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Our glimpse of Aslan in the new trailer is fairly brief, but by no means forgettable. Prowling out of the darkness, the lion emerges as a cluster of stars whose mighty roar births the universe, but the more spiritually abstract take on the character has divided audiences.

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"Looks like an LG TV commercial," one critic wrote. "Tell me this doesn’t look like AI I dare you," another added. "Why are people calling this magic? It looks like every cheap sci-fi flick. The average fan just eats up any blurry colors and calls it genius," one X user critiqued.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Many critics have brought up the book's supposed representation of Aslan as Jesus, stating that Gerwig's explosive universe-building is a take on the Big Bang, and thus a snub to creationism. Others have said the scene isn't book-accurate, as Aslan sings Narnia into existence, contrasting with his ferocious roar in the trailer.

I find myself torn on Aslan's representation, and until I see the full film, I'm anxious to pass judgement. To me, Gerwig's adaptation captures the magic and whimsy of the original book series, even if it isn't strictly accurate. Having a less literal depiction of Aslan feels more enriching than the 2005 film, giving him a transcendental quality that's open to interpretation. At its core, the Narnia franchise is for children, and the director's modernised take is an immersive experience set to ignite the imaginations of a new generation of fans.

For more design inspiration, take a look at the Narnia posters or check out the response to the Narnia logo.