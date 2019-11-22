These super-hot Black Friday Surface Pro deals are selling fast

Microsoft's Surface series is incredibly popular with creatives, and with good reason. That's why we were extra excited to see that Amazon, Microsoft and Best Buy are already discounting several Surface Pro and Surface Book models as part of their Black Friday deals. And this even includes the hottest new Surface Pro: The Surface Pro 7, which we've been drooling over ever since its release.

The biggest savings to be had are on the slick, high-specced version of the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 on Amazon for just £1,899, that's a whopping £600 saving! But there's also plenty more on offer on other models, and there's even the chance to save up to £375 on a Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundle.

With super-hot deals like these, we advise you to act quickly. Black Friday might not be here quite yet, but we don't think you'll see much better deals than these (though keep checking our Surface Pro Black Friday deals and Microsoft Black Friday deals pages to keep an eye on those prices).

Surface Pro 7 deals

Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundle: From £699 at Microsoft

Save up to £375: You're probably going to want a Type Cover to keep your shiny new Surface Pro 7 nice and neat. So why not buy both together? Microsoft has a range of discounted bundles to choose from.

Surface Pro 7: 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD: Was £1,499 now £1,299 at Amazon

Save £150: The Surface Pro 7 is Microsoft's hottest new model, so it's incredible to be getting any kind of discount at all on it. You can get £150 off on this high-spec machine right now.



If you're in the US, then Best Buy also has some top Surface Pro deals, also on the Surface Pro 7.

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover: 4GB RAM | 128GB SSD: Was $959 now $649 at Best Buy

Save $310: The Surface Pro 7 is also on sale over at Best Buy. This top offer sees a saving of $310, and you get a Type Cover thrown in for good measure. What are you waiting for?





Surface Book 2 deals

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD: Was £2,499 now £1,899 at Amazon

Save £600: There's a huge saving on this neat 2-in-1 laptop/tablet. You can use the Surface Book 2 in four different modes, making it ideal for creating in a variety of ways on the go. And with this sort of discount, we don't think these models will last long!

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD: Was £2,999 now £2,349 at Amazon

Save £650: There's another massive saving on this 2-in-1 laptop/tablet, which is even more powerful than the one above, with a whopping 1TB SSD. This model comes with an i7 Intel Core, and has up to 17 hours of battery life.

Surface Book 2 15-inch 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD: Was £2,749 now £2,189 at Amazon

Save £560: This 15-inch Surface Book 2 has a whopping 512GB SSD and a respectable 16GB RAM. The saving is also more than respectable, so snap this one up quick before it sells out! There are also savings to be had on the model with 256GB SSD.







