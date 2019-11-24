Unbeatable Amazon Black Friday deal: BIG savings on Wacom Cintiq Pro

Amazon Black Friday is in full swing now, even though there are still a few days to go until the big day. We're seeing some massive reductions on some of Wacom's most popular tablets, including some of the top-end models, and we suggest you act quickly if you want one of them, as these are Amazon's Deal of the Day, so as the name suggests, they're only live today!

Right now the hugely popular Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 is £238 less than normal, costing just £1,100 at Amazon. Across the pond, Best Buy is offering some really fantastic deals overall (and these aren't just for today), including $100 off the Wacom Cintiq 16.

Wacom tablets are well-known for being ideal for creatives, and some of the world's most exciting art and design has been created with a Wacom. The best thing? You usually get a stylus thrown in as part of the package, and some of the tablets on offer also include a couple of months' of Creative Cloud subscriptions thrown in to the bargain (see our Adobe Black Friday deals post for more top CC offers).

Wacom Cintiq 16: Was $649.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

US $100 off: Right now you can pick up a 15.6-inch Wacom Cintiq creative pen display with $100 off at Best Buy. It comes with a 1920 x1080 Full HD, anti-glare screen, pressure-sensitive pen and foldable legs.

